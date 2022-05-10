Titans 53-man roster projection after the 2022 NFL draft

Now that the 2022 NFL draft is behind us, it’s time for another season: Tennessee Titans 53-man roster projection season.

The Titans added nine players via the 2022 NFL draft, including six on offense and three on defense. Those players include:

Offense: Wide receivers Treylon Burks and Kyle Philips, offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere, running back Hassan Haskins, tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo, and quarterback Malik Willis.

Defense: Cornerback Roger McCreary, defensive back Theo Jackson and linebacker Chance Campbell.

Afterwards, Tennessee reportedly added 12 undrafted free agents. The list includes:

Defensive tackle Jayden Peevy, defensive back Michael Griffin II, defensive lineman Sam Okuayinonu, EDGE David Anenih, offensive lineman Andrew Rupcich, running back Julius Chestnut, defensive lineman Haskell Garrett, cornerback Tre Swelling, linebacker Jack Gibbens, offensive lineman Hayden Howerton, wide receiver Reggie Roberson Jr., and kicker Caleb Shudak.

Now that we have all the new names, which players will make the 53-man roster out of training camp? We do our first way-too-early projection right now.

Quarterback (3)

Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

Ryan Tannehill

Logan Woodside

Malik Willis

Analysis: Barring Willis making a huge jump early on, we fully expect the Titans to carry a third quarterback so they can avoid Willis being an injury away from taking over when he isn’t ready. We do expect Willis to get a package of plays in his rookie year, though.

Running Back (4)

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Derrick Henry

Dontrell Hilliard

Hassan Haskins

Trenton Cannon

Analysis: Hilliard will start out as the primary backup to Henry and chances are he’ll secure the third-down role all season. Haskins should mix in more and more as the season progresses, but mostly as a runner. If Tennessee carries a fourth, Cannon will stick because of special teams.

Fullback (1)

Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Tory Carter

Analysis: Carter will continue his fullback duties after supplanting Khari Blasingame last season. Our Tyler Rowland broke down how much of a difference-maker he truly was last season.

Story continues

Wide Receiver (7)

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Robert Woods

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine

Treylon Burks

Dez Fitzpatrick

Kyle Philips

Racey McMath

Reggie Roberson (UDFA)

Analysis: My only real surprise of this projection is Roberson, who would have been picked in the draft if not for his injury history. Roberson is a versatile and explosive weapon who could also contribute as a returner.

There is a ton of versatility in this group, with Burks, Woods, Fitzpatrick, Roberson and even NWI able to line up in multiple spots.

A veteran addition to this room is not only possible, it’s likely, so that would shake things up. For now, McMath makes the cut thanks to his special teams ability.

Tight End (4)

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Austin Hooper

Geoff Swaim

Chigoziem Okonkwo

Tommy Hudson

Analysis: The top three are no surprise here. Hooper is the unquestioned starter, and Swaim will fill in as the No. 2 tight end whose primary responsibility will be to block.

Okonkwo will likely mix in here and there as a pass-catcher, and Hudson, who has stuck with the Titans for the past two years despite injury and suspension, has to be the favorite to land the No. 4 spot, if there is one.

Offensive Line (8)

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Taylor Lewan (LT)

Aaron Brewer (LG)

Ben Jones (C)

Nate Davis (RG)

Dillon Radunz (RT)

Jamarco Jones

Nicholas Petit-Frere

Cory Levin

Analysis: The first seven on this list are locked in to the 53-man roster. The only question is, who wins the jobs at right tackle and left guard? As of now, we have Radunz and Brewer, respectively, but Jones is very much in the mix at left guard.

Seeing as how Levin has the most experience of the other candidates we’re giving him the edge. Jones offers inside-outside versatility, and Levin would provide insurance on the interior. We don’t expect to see NPF barring an in-game catastrophe. Don’t rule out a ninth here, though.

Defensive Line (5)

Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

Jeffery Simmons

Denico Autry

Teair Tart

Naquan Jones

Larrell Murchison

Analysis: Simmons, Autry, Tart and Jones are all locks, but Murchison is a different story. We’ll give him the edge for now, but he’ll have a few veterans and undrafted free agents nipping at his heels.

Linebacker (4)

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

David Long

Zach Cunningham

Monty Rice

Chance Campbell

Analysis: Long, Cunningham and Rice are all locks, but the No. 4 spot is up for grabs. We’ll give Campbell the benefit of the doubt, but Dylan Cole is another possibility.

Outside Linebacker (4)

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Harold Landry

Bud Dupree

Rashad Weaver

Ola Adeniyi

Analysis: This is one of the few positions where we don’t see any spots being up for grabs, barring injury or the team carrying a fifth. Landry and Dupree are the starters, and Weaver and Adeniyi will mix in as backups, while also playing on special teams.

Cornerback (6)

AP Photo/Brett Carlsen

Kristian Fulton

Caleb Farley

Elijah Molden

Roger McCreary

Buster Skrine

Greg Mabin

Analysis: Mabin, who was recently re-signed, is the biggest question mark of this group. Skrine isn’t a lock, but he’s a good bet after playing well last year, and with the Titans needing veterans in the cornerbacks group. Of course, Chris Jackson is another name to watch.

Safety (4)

AP Photo/Wade Payne

Kevin Byard

Amani Hooker

A.J. Moore

Theo Jackson

Analysis: As a sixth-round pick, Jackson is no lock. We could see the Titans opt to roll with Chris Jackson instead, thanks to his versatility in being able to play safety and corner. However, Theo’s potential to play the Dane Cruikshank role makes him more intriguing. Moore gives Tennessee the veteran backup option it needs, and a very good special teamer.

Special Teams (3)

AP Photo/Mark Zaleski

Brett Kern

Randy Bullock

Morgan Cox

Analysis: The Titans have a few options at kicker beyond Bullock, but his signing a two-year deal earlier this offseason tells us he’s safe barring a complete collapse in training camp.

1

1