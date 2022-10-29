Titans’ 53-man roster, practice squad, IR and PUP lists for Week 8
The Tennessee Titans will have their second divisional game in as many weeks when they meet the Houston Texans in Week 8 at NRG Stadium.
As is seemingly always the case the past two years, the Titans have no shortage of injury concerns going into this one.
Not only are Jeffery Simmons and Ryan Tannehill questionable, but Rashad Weaver has been ruled out.
The good news is that two starters who have missed multiple games in a row, Nate Davis and Zach Cunningham, will both return for this contest, providing some much-needed reinforcements.
As far as how the Titans are going to plug their other holes created by injury, they’re once again going to have to dig deep and ask for backups to step up.
With all that in mind, here’s a look at Tennessee’s complete roster going into Week 8, from the 53-man squad all the way down to the PUP list.
Quarterbacks (2)
Syndication: The Tennessean
Ryan Tannehill (ankle/illness, questionable)
Malik Willis
Running backs (4)
Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
Derrick Henry
Dontrell Hilliard
Hassan Haskins
FB Tory Carter (neck, out)
Wide receivers (4)
Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
Robert Woods
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
Cody Hollister
Chris Conley
Tight ends (4)
Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Austin Hooper
Geoff Swaim
Chigoziem Okonkwo
Kevin Rader
Offensive line (9)
Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
LT Dennis Daley
LG Aaron Brewer
C Ben Jones
RG Nate Davis
RT Nicholas Petit-Frere
OL Dillon Radunz
OT Le’Raven Clark
OG Jordan Roos
G/C Corey Levin
Defensive line (8)
Syndication: The Tennessean
Jeffery Simmons (ankle, questionable)
Denico Autry
Teair Tart
Mario Edwards
DeMarcus Walker
Kevin Strong
Naquan Jones
Sam Okuayinonu
Inside linebacker (5)
Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
David Long
Zach Cunningham
Monty Rice
Dylan Cole
Joe Jones
Outside linebacker (2)
AP Photo/John Amis
Bud Dupree
Rashad Weaver (back, out)
Cornerback (6)
AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith
Kristian Fulton
Roger McCreary
Terrance Mitchell
Caleb Farley
Tre Avery
Lonnie Johnson
Safety (6)
Syndication: The Tennessean
Kevin Byard
Amani Hooker
Andrew Adams
Ugo Amadi
Joshua Kalu
Josh Thompson
Specialists
Syndication: The Tennessean
K Randy Bullock
P Ryan Stonehouse
LS Morgan Cox
Practice squad (17)
Syndication: The Tennessean
QB Logan Woodside
RB Julius Chestnut
WR C.J. Board
WR Dez Fitzpatrick
WR Mason Kinsey
TE Thomas Odukoya
OT Eric Smith
OT Andrew Rupcich
G/C Xavier Newman
DL Larrell Murchison
DE Jayden Peevy
LB Jack Gibbens
LB Joe Schobert
OLB Wyatt Ray
DB Steven Parker
DB Shyheim Carter
DB Kyron Brown
Injured reserve (13)
AP Photo/Nick Wass
OLB Ola Adeniyi
WR Treylon Burks
LB Chance Campbell
RB Trenton Cannon
DL Da’Shawn Hand
DB Chris Jackson
OL Jamarco Jones
OLB Harold Landry
LT Taylor Lewan
WR Racey McMath
CB Elijah Molden
S A.J. Moore
WR Kyle Philips
PUP list
AP Photo
K Caleb Shudak