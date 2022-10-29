Titans’ 53-man roster, practice squad, IR and PUP lists for Week 8

The Tennessee Titans will have their second divisional game in as many weeks when they meet the Houston Texans in Week 8 at NRG Stadium.

As is seemingly always the case the past two years, the Titans have no shortage of injury concerns going into this one.

Not only are Jeffery Simmons and Ryan Tannehill questionable, but Rashad Weaver has been ruled out.

The good news is that two starters who have missed multiple games in a row, Nate Davis and Zach Cunningham, will both return for this contest, providing some much-needed reinforcements.

As far as how the Titans are going to plug their other holes created by injury, they’re once again going to have to dig deep and ask for backups to step up.

With all that in mind, here’s a look at Tennessee’s complete roster going into Week 8, from the 53-man squad all the way down to the PUP list.

Quarterbacks (2)

Ryan Tannehill (ankle/illness, questionable)

Malik Willis

Running backs (4)

Derrick Henry

Dontrell Hilliard

Hassan Haskins

FB Tory Carter (neck, out)

Wide receivers (4)

Robert Woods

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine

Cody Hollister

Chris Conley

Tight ends (4)

Austin Hooper

Geoff Swaim

Chigoziem Okonkwo

Kevin Rader

Offensive line (9)

LT Dennis Daley

LG Aaron Brewer

C Ben Jones

RG Nate Davis

RT Nicholas Petit-Frere

OL Dillon Radunz

OT Le’Raven Clark

OG Jordan Roos

G/C Corey Levin

Defensive line (8)

Jeffery Simmons (ankle, questionable)

Denico Autry

Teair Tart

Mario Edwards

DeMarcus Walker

Kevin Strong

Naquan Jones

Sam Okuayinonu

Inside linebacker (5)

David Long

Zach Cunningham

Monty Rice

Dylan Cole

Joe Jones

Outside linebacker (2)

Bud Dupree

Rashad Weaver (back, out)

Cornerback (6)

Kristian Fulton

Roger McCreary

Terrance Mitchell

Caleb Farley

Tre Avery

Lonnie Johnson

Safety (6)

Kevin Byard

Amani Hooker

Andrew Adams

Ugo Amadi

Joshua Kalu

Josh Thompson

Specialists

K Randy Bullock

P Ryan Stonehouse

LS Morgan Cox

Practice squad (17)

QB Logan Woodside

RB Julius Chestnut

WR C.J. Board

WR Dez Fitzpatrick

WR Mason Kinsey

TE Thomas Odukoya

OT Eric Smith

OT Andrew Rupcich

G/C Xavier Newman

DL Larrell Murchison

DE Jayden Peevy

LB Jack Gibbens

LB Joe Schobert

OLB Wyatt Ray

DB Steven Parker

DB Shyheim Carter

DB Kyron Brown

Injured reserve (13)

OLB Ola Adeniyi

WR Treylon Burks

LB Chance Campbell

RB Trenton Cannon

DL Da’Shawn Hand

DB Chris Jackson

OL Jamarco Jones

OLB Harold Landry

LT Taylor Lewan

WR Racey McMath

CB Elijah Molden

S A.J. Moore

WR Kyle Philips

PUP list

K Caleb Shudak

