Titans up 3-0, Ben Jones to locker room with shoulder injury

The Titans got points on their first possession of Sunday’s game against the Jets, but they lost a starter on offense on the way to the scoreboard.

Center Ben Jones left the game after hurting his shoulder late in the drive. He went to the sideline and then returned to the locker room. The team calls him questionable to play again this week.

Two plays after Jones left the game, Jets linebacker Quincy Williams sacked Ryan Tannehill on third down to force a field goal attempt. Randy Bullock put the Titans ahead 3-0.

Williams’ sack was the second of the game for the Jets. C.J. Mosley also dropped Tannehill, which helped set up a 3rd-and-21 earlier on the drive. Tannehill dumped the ball off to running back Jeremy McNichols and he was able to elude Jets defenders long enough to convert the first down.

