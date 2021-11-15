Titans 23, Saints 21: Instant analysis of New Orleans’ frustrating Week 10 loss

The story of the New Orleans Saints’ Week 10 loss on the road has to lie in the many different ways they hurt themselves. Between poorly executed assignments, mental errors, and an abundance of penalties, they did too many things wrong to defeat a very good team in their own building. Credit the Tennessee Titans for making the right decisions when it was needed most.

But let’s go under the hood a bit deeper on this one. Here’s what went right, what went wrong, and what’s the bottom line from the Saints’ 23-21 defeat:

What went right?

New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram (14) runs 13 yards for a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans in the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Good things seemed to happen almost every time Mark Ingram touched the football. He was an effective runner and surprisingly capable receiver, posting the team’s only rushing touchdown as well as one of their longest gains through the air. They should continue finding ways to get him involved even once Alvin Kamara is back in the mix.

For the most part Trevor Siemian was a positive, or at least not a liability. He’s still throwing well and on target. But his limitations have been made crystal-clear and his meltdown in the final two minutes before halftime are very concerning (which I’ll get to momentarily).

Juwan Johnson shouldn’t watch another game from the bench this season. He’s a bigger threat in the passing game than any other tight end on the roster and the Saints need to manufacture touches for him if need be. His future is significantly brighter than Adam Trautman’s.

As for the defense: the Saints held Tennessee to just 66 rushing yards, a season-low. The 198 passing yards they allowed were also beneath the Titans’ season-average. And Tennessee only converted 3 of 12 third downs, a 17.1% drop from their usual standards. They got stops when they needed them and kept the Titans from getting where they wanted to go, but it wasn’t enough to overcome other mistakes.

One more thing: while the pass rush as a whole was ineffective, Marcus Davenport deserves a hat-tip for his two sacks in the second half. The first takedown forced a Tennessee punt and the other pushed them into a field goal rather than a short-yardage goal-to-go situation. He’s come along really well and has four sacks in five games this year.

What went wrong?

Tennessee Titans tight end MyCole Pruitt, left, scores a touchdown ahead of New Orleans Saints defensive back J.T. Gray in the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)

An awful lot of things didn’t go as hoped. Marshon Lattimore was just going through the motions against a no-name opponent, allowing Marcus Johnson to have the best game of his career. The secondary goes as far as Lattimore is able to take them by shutting down his half of the field. It’s tough to win games when he’s asleep at the wheel like this.

And aside from Davenport, nobody made much movement up front on passing plays. Even when the Saints blitzed five or six defenders they weren’t able to see anyone get home. Sure, they had Ryan Tannehill under pressure often enough — but it didn’t matter because he still completed his passes to convert first downs and score touchdowns. They’ve got to finish more plays.

Okay back to the offense. Their worst sequence came before halftime, when Siemian took two bad sacks inside Tennessee territory that cost them 45 seconds and seven yards of critical field position. Then Calvin Throckmorton was flagged for a false start that lost another ten seconds and pushed the Saints back to the Titans 42-yard line. It was a poorly-executed series at a critical juncture. If Siemian had been able to navigate pressure better — or, hear me out, if his line hadn’t let him down three snaps in a row — the Saints potentially go into halftime tied up 13-13.

Instead they came out of the halftime break down 13-6, and a subsequent fumbled kick return by Deonte Harris set the Titans up in exceptional scoring position. They didn’t waste that opportunity and went up 20-6. The Saints played bad football in all three phases this week.

Alright, alright — there was another nasty series by the offense. New Orleans got the ball back with about 10 minutes left in regulation, trailing 23-12. A Mark Ingram wheel route moved them into Titans territory, and another shot play to Juwan Johnson got them down to the Tennessee 3-yard line with 8:11 remaining.

Then Marquez Callaway committed a pass interference penalty, Siemian threw a couple of incomplete passes, and Ingram was stuffed at the 1-yard line. Defeated, Sean Payton sent his kicker out for a 20-yard field goal try with 5:35 remaining. They needed a single yard to cut Tennessee’s lead to three points and they couldn’t get it. Maybe Payton didn’t trust his offensive line or his quarterback or didn’t want to have Taysom Hill run headfirst into a wall of defenders, but someone with his history of creative play designs in that situation should have a better response than that.

One more thing: let’s talk penalties. The Saints lost a crucial interception to a bogus roughing the passer foul and were penalized 9 times for 65 yards, yielding 3 first downs by penalty. And many of those were legitimate flags on obvious push offs or procedural errors. They just weren’t playing smart football. On the other hand, Tennessee drew 8 fouls for 49 yards and also gave up 3 first downs via penalty. They just executed well enough in high-leverage situations to where they could overcome it.

And what's the bottom line?

Nov 14, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton calls officials to the sideline after a penalty call during the first half against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

This was a winnable game. New Orleans wins if Johnson makes both of his extra point attempts, if Trautman doesn’t jump on the goal line, and if Harris doesn’t fumble the opening kickoff in the second half. But the Saints put all of those hurdles in front of themselves and weren’t able to clear them, to say nothing of smaller mistakes throughout the game.

They just can’t get out of their own way. And that doesn’t get into things out of their control like the referees taking away a critical end zone interception that turned into a Tennessee touchdown. There were also plays that the Titans executed better than they did, but you can argue there’s a degree of control involved there.

At the end of the day the Saints need to clean up their mistakes and figure out what works best for the players they have now. But doing that halfway into the season is a tall ask. These are issues that should be resolved in preseason or the first few weeks, not in mid-November.

