When will Titans’ 2024 schedule be released?

The NFL recently teased the announcement of the release date for the 2024 season schedule. So, when can we expect the release of the Tennessee Titans’ exact slate of games?

At the moment, we don’t have a confirmed date just yet, but CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones is hearing the schedule may be released on Thursday, May 9.

Last year, schedules were released on Thursday, May 11.

While we don’t know the exact order and dates of the Titans’ 2024 games, we do know their opponents. Here’s a reminder:

Home: Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, Atlanta Falcons, Baltimore Ravens, Carolina Panthers, Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angeles Chargers, Seattle Seahawks

Away: Texans, Colts, Jaguars, Cleveland Browns, Miami Dolphins, New Orleans Saints, Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The NFL announces the 2024 schedule will be released in May. Sources have expected it to be released at some point next week, probably later in the week and potentially on Thursday. But there's no firm date ready to be announced at this time. — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) May 3, 2024

According to Warren Sharp of Sharp Football Analysis, the Titans’ schedule for this coming season is the sixth-toughest in the league based on projected 2024 win totals from Las Vegas oddsmakers.

