When will Titans’ 2024 schedule be released?

Mike Moraitis
·1 min read

The NFL recently teased the announcement of the release date for the 2024 season schedule. So, when can we expect the release of the Tennessee Titans’ exact slate of games?

At the moment, we don’t have a confirmed date just yet, but CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones is hearing the schedule may be released on Thursday, May 9.

Last year, schedules were released on Thursday, May 11.

While we don’t know the exact order and dates of the Titans’ 2024 games, we do know their opponents. Here’s a reminder:

Home: Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, Atlanta Falcons, Baltimore Ravens, Carolina Panthers, Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angeles Chargers, Seattle Seahawks

Away: Texans, Colts, Jaguars, Cleveland Browns, Miami Dolphins, New Orleans Saints, Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

According to Warren Sharp of Sharp Football Analysis, the Titans’ schedule for this coming season is the sixth-toughest in the league based on projected 2024 win totals from Las Vegas oddsmakers.

