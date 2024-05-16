Titans’ 2024 schedule release video crushes it yet again

After being the talk of the 2023 schedule release, the Tennessee Titans went back to the well with their 2024 schedule reveal video.

Once again, the Titans went with the “man on the street” approach, but this time they used one of the women from the 2023 video who tried to guess opponent logos and had her quizzing people.

The script was the same: the woman went down Broadway and asked people to name the team based on their logo, and as was the case last year, the answers were hilarious.

Hey you know what they say: “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”

Check out the full video below.

Back on Broadway with some help from a friend 🤣 2024 Titans Schedule Release presented by @shift4 📺: 2024 NFL Schedule release on @nflnetwork & ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/n4EN6DmC6t — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) May 16, 2024

The Titans’ 2024 schedule features just one primetime game, which comes in Week 4 against the Miami Dolphins.

Tennessee will open its season on the road against Kevin Byard, Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears. The Titans’ home opener comes in Week 2 against the New York Jets, and they’ll have an early bye in Week 5.

You can check out Tennessee’s full 2024 slate right here.

