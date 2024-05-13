Titans’ 2024 schedule release date officially revealed

The NFL has officially revealed when we’ll see the release of the 2024 schedules for the Tennessee Titans and the rest of the league.

According to NFL.com, schedules will be released on Wednesday, May 15, at 8 p.m. ET on both NFL Network and ESPN. This information was reported last week but was not initially confirmed.

We also know which teams will play in the first two games of the season.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens will meet at Arrowhead on Thursday, Sept. 5, for the first game of the 2024 campaign. This is a rematch of last year’s AFC Championship Game.

The second contest will take place in Sao Paulo Brazil, with the Green Bay Packers meeting the Philadelphia Eagles.

There hasn’t been any information about Titans games yet, so we have nothing on that front. However, more games are expected to be revealed ahead of the actual schedule release, so perhaps we’ll learn of a Titans game before Wednesday night.

We do know who the Titans are going to play. A look at that, just in case you forgot:

Home: Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, Atlanta Falcons, Baltimore Ravens, Carolina Panthers, Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angeles Chargers, Seattle Seahawks

Away: Texans, Colts, Jaguars, Cleveland Browns, Miami Dolphins, New Orleans Saints, Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire