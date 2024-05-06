Titans’ 2023 roster unemployment rate among highest in NFL

There’s a very simple reason why the Tennessee Titans finished 6-11 last season and missed the playoffs for the second straight year: their roster just wasn’t good.

One of the many ways to gauge that is to take a look at the percentage of the team’s 2023 roster that remains unemployed after nearly two months of free agency.

According to Jason from Over The Cap, 24.1% of Tennessee’s 2023 roster remains without a new home, tied for the fourth-highest in the NFL.

This was posted before Tennessee’s re-signing of Marlon Davidson, so that will lower the percentage — but the Titans will still be fifth.

Only the Washington Commanders (27.9%), Miami Dolphins (25.6%), Pittsburgh Steelers (25%) and Los Angeles Chargers (24.1%) have a higher percentage.

The Titans have done a good job overhauling their roster so far in 2024, and so much so that Tennessee has a chance to surprise people this year, including the national media that always overlooks them.

Here are the teams with the highest percentage of players from 2023 not on an NFL offseason roster in 2024 (retired players considered not on a roster) pic.twitter.com/CnYABj1u3V — Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) May 6, 2024

Carthon has made several significant signings in free agency to address major needs and has brought in a draft class that could see two of three starting in Week 1.

We’ll have to see how all of the aforementioned players pan out, but for now it’s fair to say that, on paper, the Titans have a lot more talent on their roster than they did at any point in 2023.

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire