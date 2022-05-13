Titans’ 2022 schedule: Ridiculously early win/loss predictions for each game
The Tennessee Titans’ 2022 regular season schedule was revealed by the NFL on Thursday night, confirming when the Titans will take on their 14 opponents, all of which were known ahead of time.
Some of the notable takeaways were the Titans getting four prime-time games — up from three from last season — including two on “Thursday Night Football,” and their first meeting with A.J. Brown will be in Week 13.
You can check out all seven of our biggest takeaways right here.
Now, is it way too early to even think about score predictions for the 2022 campaign? Of course it is, as a lot can change between now and then thanks to trades, free agency, injuries and more. Adding to that, any given Sunday, right?
However, that won’t stop us from having a little fun. Let’s go game by game on the Titans’ 2022 schedule and make a win/loss prediction for each.
After that, we’ll predict whether or not the final record we’ve compiled based on our predictions will be good enough to win the division or make the playoffs as a wild card.
Let’s get this extremely futile exercise going, shall we?
Week 1: vs. New York Giants
Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Prediction: Titans 24, Giants 17
Record: 1-0
Week 2: at Buffalo Bills
Syndication: The Tennessean
Prediction: Bills 28, Titans 20
Record: 1-1
Week 3: vs. Las Vegas Raiders
Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
Prediction: Titans 31, Raiders 27
Record: 2-1
Week 4: at Indianapolis Colts
AP Photo/AJ Mast
Prediction: Colts 23, Titans 21
Record: 2-2
Week 5: at Washington Commanders
Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Prediction: Titans 27, Commanders 14
Record: 3-2
Week 6: BYE
AP Photo/Steve Luciano
Week 7: vs. Indianapolis Colts
AP Photo/Darron Cummings
Prediction: Titans 27, Colts 19
Record: 4-2
Week 8: at Houston Texans
AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith
Prediction: Titans 34, Texans 17
Record: 5-2
Week 9: at Kansas City Chiefs
Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Prediction: Chiefs 30, Titans 27
Record: 5-3
Week 10: vs. Denver Broncos
Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Prediction: Broncos 24, Titans 17
Record: 5-4
Week 11: at Green Bay Packers
Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
Prediction: Titans 26, Packers 24
Record: 6-4
Week 12: vs. Cincinnati Bengals
Syndication: The Enquirer
Prediction: Titans 28, Bengals 27
Record: 7-4
Week 13: at Philadelphia Eagles
AP Photo/Matt Rourke
Prediction: Eagles 21, Titans 17
Record: 7-5
Week 14: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Prediction: Titans 31, Jaguars 17
Record: 8-5
Week 15: at Los Angeles Chargers
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Prediction: Chargers 34, Titans 28
Record: 8-6
Week 16: vs. Houston Texans
Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images
Prediction: Titans 27, Texans 24
Record: 9-6
Week 17: vs. Dallas Cowboys
Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
Prediction: Cowboys 24, Titans 23
Record: 9-7
Week 18: at Jacksonville Jaguars
Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports
Prediction: Titans 24, Jaguars 20
Record: 10-7
Will the Titans make the playoffs?
Syndication: The Tennessean
Final record prediction: 10-7
Not only will the Titans make the playoffs, they’re going to win their third-consecutive division title via the divisional record tie-breaker over the Colts.
Despite all the question marks the Titans have, until I see Matt Ryan and the Colts unseat the Titans, I’m sticking with Tennessee.
