Titans’ 2022 schedule: Ridiculously early win/loss predictions for each game

The Tennessee Titans’ 2022 regular season schedule was revealed by the NFL on Thursday night, confirming when the Titans will take on their 14 opponents, all of which were known ahead of time.

Some of the notable takeaways were the Titans getting four prime-time games — up from three from last season — including two on “Thursday Night Football,” and their first meeting with A.J. Brown will be in Week 13.

You can check out all seven of our biggest takeaways right here.

Now, is it way too early to even think about score predictions for the 2022 campaign? Of course it is, as a lot can change between now and then thanks to trades, free agency, injuries and more. Adding to that, any given Sunday, right?

However, that won’t stop us from having a little fun. Let’s go game by game on the Titans’ 2022 schedule and make a win/loss prediction for each.

After that, we’ll predict whether or not the final record we’ve compiled based on our predictions will be good enough to win the division or make the playoffs as a wild card.

Let’s get this extremely futile exercise going, shall we?

Week 1: vs. New York Giants

Prediction: Titans 24, Giants 17

Record: 1-0

Week 2: at Buffalo Bills

Prediction: Bills 28, Titans 20

Record: 1-1

Week 3: vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Prediction: Titans 31, Raiders 27

Record: 2-1

Week 4: at Indianapolis Colts

Prediction: Colts 23, Titans 21

Record: 2-2

Week 5: at Washington Commanders

Prediction: Titans 27, Commanders 14

Record: 3-2

Week 6: BYE

Week 7: vs. Indianapolis Colts

Prediction: Titans 27, Colts 19

Record: 4-2

Week 8: at Houston Texans

Prediction: Titans 34, Texans 17

Record: 5-2

Week 9: at Kansas City Chiefs

Prediction: Chiefs 30, Titans 27

Record: 5-3

Week 10: vs. Denver Broncos

Prediction: Broncos 24, Titans 17

Record: 5-4

Week 11: at Green Bay Packers

Prediction: Titans 26, Packers 24

Record: 6-4

Week 12: vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Prediction: Titans 28, Bengals 27

Record: 7-4

Week 13: at Philadelphia Eagles

Prediction: Eagles 21, Titans 17

Record: 7-5

Week 14: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Prediction: Titans 31, Jaguars 17

Record: 8-5

Week 15: at Los Angeles Chargers

Prediction: Chargers 34, Titans 28

Record: 8-6

Week 16: vs. Houston Texans

Prediction: Titans 27, Texans 24

Record: 9-6

Week 17: vs. Dallas Cowboys

Prediction: Cowboys 24, Titans 23

Record: 9-7

Week 18: at Jacksonville Jaguars

Prediction: Titans 24, Jaguars 20

Record: 10-7

Will the Titans make the playoffs?

Final record prediction: 10-7

Not only will the Titans make the playoffs, they’re going to win their third-consecutive division title via the divisional record tie-breaker over the Colts.

Despite all the question marks the Titans have, until I see Matt Ryan and the Colts unseat the Titans, I’m sticking with Tennessee.

