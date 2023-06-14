Titans’ 2022 offense ranked in middle of pack in 30-plus yard gains

To say the Todd Downing-led Tennessee Titans offense was polarizing would be a drastic understatement. Last year’s offense was one of the most lifeless and inconsistent units in a plethora of different ways.

Whether it was injuries, ridiculous play calls, or controversial personnel decisions, it seemed like the only aspect of the Titans’ offense that was consistent was the fact that Tennessee couldn’t get out of its own way.

Surprisingly, despite the Titans’ offensive shortcomings as a whole, the unit ranked in the middle of the pack when it came to producing plays that gained a minimum of 30 yards.

According to Warren Sharp of Sharp Football Analysis, the 2022 Titans accounted for 24 offensive plays that eclipsed the 30-yard threshold, the 16th-most in the NFL.

offensive plays that gained 30+ yards last yr: 33 – SF

32 – KC

31

30 – PHI

29 – SEA, DEN

28 – LV, CAR

27 – CHI

26 – BUF, DET, MIN, NE

25 – MIA, NO, NYJ

24 – TEN

23 – HOU, CIN

22

21 – BAL, JAX, GB, CLE

20 – DAL, LAC

19 – WAS

18 – IND

17 – PIT, ATL

16

15 – NYG

14 – TB

13

12 – LAR,… — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) June 11, 2023

Now that Tim Kelly is in charge of the offense, the Titans should be better suited schematically for the modern game, which subsequently should give them a realistic chance of improving their ranking on this list in 2023.

