Titans’ 2022 offense ranked in middle of pack in 30-plus yard gains

Shaun Calderon
·1 min read

To say the Todd Downing-led Tennessee Titans offense was polarizing would be a drastic understatement. Last year’s offense was one of the most lifeless and inconsistent units in a plethora of different ways.

Whether it was injuries, ridiculous play calls, or controversial personnel decisions, it seemed like the only aspect of the Titans’ offense that was consistent was the fact that Tennessee couldn’t get out of its own way.

Surprisingly, despite the Titans’ offensive shortcomings as a whole, the unit ranked in the middle of the pack when it came to producing plays that gained a minimum of 30 yards.

According to Warren Sharp of Sharp Football Analysis, the 2022 Titans accounted for 24 offensive plays that eclipsed the 30-yard threshold, the 16th-most in the NFL.

Now that Tim Kelly is in charge of the offense, the Titans should be better suited schematically for the modern game, which subsequently should give them a realistic chance of improving their ranking on this list in 2023.

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire

