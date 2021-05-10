Titans’ 2021 NFL draft class ranked in bottom half of NFL

The Tennessee Titans came away with eight players during the 2021 NFL draft, and most experts gave them positive marks for their picks.

Gennaro Filice and Dan Parr of NFL.com recently ranked the draft classes of all 32 teams, and the Titans landed at No. 20 on the list, receiving a grade of “B-” for their collective group.

PARR: To give you an idea of Farley’s talent, he opened draft season as NFL.com analyst Daniel Jeremiah’s No. 5 overall prospect and his highest-ranked defensive player. He has a rare blend of size and skills that had scouts salivating until medical concerns caused his stock to sink late in the process. Jon Robinson was still willing to take a shot at No. 22 amid chatter that the former Hokie would slide to Round 2. If Farley stays healthy, the Titans’ GM will look like a genius. Robinson definitely showed wisdom taking Radunz and Molden, two undervalued prospects who could be Day 1 starters. Unfortunately, the cupboard is looking somewhat bare at wide receiver beyond A.J. Brown after the team waited until Day 3 to address the position. Tight end was a need that went completely unaddressed. After the draft, troubling news surfaced involving Weaver. The former Panthers defensive lineman was charged with assaulting a woman in Pittsburgh during an incident that occurred on April 18. Weaver’s attorney has called the allegations “completely false and reckless.” The Titans said in a statement that they were not aware of the news until Monday morning. “We obviously take this seriously and are in the process of gathering details and working with the league,” the statement read.

General manager Jon Robinson did take a risk with the selection of Farley, who had back issues during his college career, but his elite traits could make him an absolute steal at No. 22 overall if he can stay healthy.

And getting good value was the theme of this draft for Robinson. Selections like Radunz, Molden and Weaver were lauded as good value picks by many experts, although things have soured a bit on Weaver after it was discovered he was charged with simple assault.

Story continues

The biggest gripe we had with Robinson’s draft was his waiting until Day 3 to take a receiver, and the amount of capital he gave up to move up to grab said receiver.

The lack of a tight end pick was also a bit of a head-scratcher, as was the selection of Georgia linebacker Monty Rice, who felt like a reach in that spot.

All in all, Robinson had himself a successful draft, but as is always the case, we have doubts about a few of the picks he made.

Related