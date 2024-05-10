Titans have 2 former 1st-round picks trying out at rookie minicamp

The Tennessee Titans kicked off rookie minicamp on Friday and had a pair of former first-round picks trying out on the first day of the three-day event.

Cornerback William Jackson, a former first-round pick of the Cincinnati Bengals in 2016, and edge rusher Shane Ray, who was drafted in the first round by the Denver Broncos in 2015, were both in attendance hoping to earn themselves a contract in Nashville.

Ray, who played his college ball at Missouri, hasn’t played a snap in the NFL since his last year with the Broncos in 2018, but he also plays a position the Titans are lacking depth at.

Former first-round pick Shane Ray @StingRay56 at @Titans rookie minicamp as one of the veteran tryout players. pic.twitter.com/C7oe98gKXJ — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) May 10, 2024

A Houston product, Jackson last played with Washington in 2022 and enters a much more crowded room at cornerback, but then again the Titans aren’t exactly loaded with depth options there, either.

It remains to be seen if either will stick past this weekend, but they have at least a decent shot to.

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire