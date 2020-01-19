Titans go up 17-7, Chiefs helping them do it

You’d think after Dee Ford a year ago, the Chiefs would be a bit more mindful of penalties in the playoffs.

But they continue to shoot themselves in the foot, as they’re falling in a hole against the Titans because of it.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Titans just went up 17-7, thanks to a touchdown pass to backup tackle Dennis Kelly, but the Chiefs are certainly helping them along the way.

The Titans touchdown drive was helped along by a pass interference call on Chiefs cornerback Bashaud Breeland, which allowed them to convert a third-and-22.

Along with three neutral zone infraction penalties so far (including one by Frank Clark for jumping offsides on this drive), the Chiefs are continuing a trend of early mistakes. Last week it was dropped passes and some special teams miscues, but they were able to recover.