Titans up 17-3 after Derrick Henry TD

The Bengals' bid for a second straight win is off to a rough start in Tennessee.

Running back Derrick Henry ran for a 29-yard touchdown with just over three minutes to play in the first half and the Titans now lead the Bengals 17-3. The touchdown was the 80th of Henry's NFL career.

The Bengals opened the game with a 72-yard drive that stalled short of the end zone, but they were able to take a 3-0 lead. They have picked up just 34 yards and three first downs on their next three drives, however.

The Titans got a field goal on their first drive as well and scored their first touchdown earlier in the second quarter. Ryan Tannehill hit Nick Westbrook-Ikhine for a score after a big play to DeAndre Hopkins got them down the field.