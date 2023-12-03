Titans take 17-13 lead into halftime

The Titans and Colts traded early touchdowns in Nashville on Sunday, but the Titans got the only other one before halftime rolled around.

Derrick Henry scored both times for Tennessee and they lead the Colts 17-13 at the break as a result. Henry lamented his poor showing in the Colts' win over the Titans earlier this year, but he's got nothing to complain about after posting 17 carries for 89 yards and one catch for 18 yards through the first 30 minutes.

Titans kicker Nick Folk's field goal came after an unusual play in the first quarter. Titans quarterback Will Levis lost a fumble on a sack by Samson Ebukam and Colts safety Julian Blackmon recovered, but Levis knocked the ball loose and recovered the ball to get the Titans a fresh set of downs.

Levis also had words with wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins at one point after an incompletion, but they later hooked up for a pair of catches that moved Hopkins to 12,000 career receiving yards and 900 catches on his career.

Gardner Minshew is 13-of-22 for 186 yards and a score, but he lost a fumble on a sack by Denico Autry inside the Titans' 10-yard-line to waste a prime scoring opportunity in the second quarter.