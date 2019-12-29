Titans up 14-7 at halftime

The Titans are in the playoffs with a win over the Texans on Sunday and they’ve gotten through the first 30 minutes of action with a lead.

Ryan Tannehill threw two touchdown passes and the Titans defense has slowed down the Texans after a game-opening touchdown drive. The result is a 14-7 lead for Tennessee over a Houston team that is resting quarterback Deshaun Watson, wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, left tackle Laremy Tunsil and others.

Tannehill’s first score came on a pass that A.J. Brown took down the sideline for a 51-yard score in the first quarter. The second came after an apparent Corey Davis touchdown was overturned on review because he stepped out at the 1-yard-line. Tannehill hit tight end MyCole Pruitt for a score two plays later.

Brown has three catches for 77 yards overall and the Titans have outgained the Texans by 79 yards to this point in the game. If that edge continues throughout the second half, it’s a good bet that the Titans will be in New England for a playoff game against the Patriots next weekend.