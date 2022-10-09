Titans take 14-10 lead before halftime

The Titans got the first touchdown of the first half in Washington and they got the last one.

Derrick Henry plunged into the end zone from a yard out with 17 seconds left in the half and the Titans took a 14-10 lead into halftime as a result. He now has a rushing touchdown in four consecutive games.

The touchdown moved Henry up to 83 yards on 18 carries in the first half. He also caught two passes for 30 yards during a productive first 30 minutes of action. The first Titans score came when Ryan Tannehill hit Dontrell Hilliard with a screen pass that he took for a 13-yard touchdown.

Washington punted twice to start the game, but reeled off 10 straight points to take the lead early in the second quarter. Six of those points came on a 75-yard pass by Carson Wentz to wide receiver Dyami Brown and they’ll need some more explosive plays to jump back in front in the second half.

