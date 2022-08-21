Titans 13, Bucs 3: Everything you need to know

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers stayed winless in the 2022 preseason Saturday night, dropping their first road exhibition game of the year to the Tennessee Titans, 13-3.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Bucs’ ugly loss:

Final Score: Titans 13, Bucs 3

Keys to the Game

Ugly Offense

It was a rough night for the Tampa Bay offense, which managed just 174 total yards, moving the chains only nine times all night while converting just 2 of their 13 third-down attempts, and going 0-for-2 on fourth down. Second-year quarterback Kyle Trask played most of the game again this week, but couldn’t repeat his impressive performance from the preseason opener, completing only 11 of his 24 passes for 105 yards and an interception, while fumbling twice.

Undone Punts

Rookie punter Jake Camarda might have been the Bucs’ best player in terms of gaining yardage Saturday night, racking up 353 yards on his seven punts, for an average of 50.4 yards per kick. His longest kick was a 65-yarder. Depsite his stellar night, the coverage team didn’t do him many favors, allowing plenty of long returns that sent Camarda’s net average plummeting to just 33.4 yards per punt.

Pass Rush Positives

One silver lining for the Bucs again this week was their pass rush, which followed up their three-sack performance in the preseason opener by getting to Titans quarterback four times Saturday night. Olakunle Fatukasi led the way with 1.5 sacks, while Andre Anthony, Pat O’Connor, Deadrin Senat and Jordan Young all had a hand in the sack parade.

It was over when...

After rookie cornerback Don Gardner made a diving interception on the first play of the fourth quarter, the Bucs could only muster eight yards of total offense on their three fourth-quarter drives, eventually handing the ball over on downs with under a minute left in the game.

Top Performers

LB Olakunle Fatukasi

10 tackles (5 solo), 1.5 sacks, 2 tackles for loss

RB Ke’Shawn Vaughn

10 carries, 54 yards, 5.4 average

P Jake Camarda

7 punts, 353 yards, 50.4 average

K Ryan Succop

1/1 FGs, 52 long

Injury to Insult

A preseason defeat can be easily brushed off, but the Bucs suffered a much bigger loss in the injury department when guard Aaron Stinnie went down with a knee injury late in the third quarter.

Stinnie had to be carted off the field, and many Bucs fans are sure to wonder why someone who appeared to be leading the battle for the starting left guard job was still playing that late into an exhibition game.

Considering the Bucs have already lost Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen to a serious knee injury, while All-Pro right tackle Tristan Wirfs is dealing with an oblique strain, losing another potential starter in Stinnie was the last thing this offensive line needed.

What's Next?

The Bucs wrap up their 2022 preseason slate next Saturday, when they go back out on the road to face another AFC South foe in the Indianapolis Colts.

