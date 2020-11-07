Titans make 12 roster moves, including signing Ryan Allen

The Titans made 12 roster moves Saturday. Yes, 12.

The transactions included signing veteran punter Ryan Allen to replace Brett Kern, whom they placed on injured reserve. Kern injured his wrist last week in the loss to Cincinnati.

The Titans promoted four players from their practice squad. Receiver Cameron Batson, defensive back Breon Borders, running back D'Onta Foreman and defensive lineman Teair Tart are on the 53-player roster for Sunday’s game against the Bears.

Tennessee elevated outside linebacker Wyatt Ray and long snapper Matt Overton from the practice squad, with both reverting back to the practice squad on Monday.

The Titans signed punter Trevor Daniel to the team’s practice squad, while placing kicker Tucker McCann on the practice squad injured list.

The team also placed cornerback Tye Smith on short-term injured reserve. He will miss three weeks before becoming eligible to return.

The Titans waived offensive lineman Daniel Munyer from the 53-man roster.

One move the Titans didn’t make was activating cornerback Adoree' Jackson off their injured reserve list. Wednesday marks three weeks since they designated him for return from a knee injury, so they will have to make a decision on whether to activate him to the 53-player roster by then or he will finish the season on injured reserve.

