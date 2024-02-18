Titan Tradition: Celebration of The Pit showcases Triway's special sense of community

WOOSTER TWP. — Most high school gyms wouldn't garner the spectacle that descended upon Triway High School Saturday night.

But most high school gyms aren't The Pit.

Triway hosted its final boys and girls regular season basketball games at its current high school to a sold-out crowd, celebrating the unique venue and one of Wayne County's strongest basketball traditions.

And the Titans made sure to close it out right, with the boys beating Orrville 71-57 and the girls beating the Red Riders 60-30. Both Triway teams will play at least one more game at The Pit, with the girls hosting a sectional semifinal against Hillsdale Feb. 21 and the boys hosting a sectional semifinal against Black River Feb. 27. The boys would host a sectional final against Loudonville on March 1 with a win over Black River.

With the new Triway High School scheduled for completion by the end of 2024, the 2024-25 Titans will be the first teams to play in the new gym.

Brayden Holt fires up this this shot over Orrville's Nick Amstutz in the second half.

"That will be a memory that we will remember forever," said Triway senior Drew Bishko, who scored a game-high 22 points and grabbed 15 rebounds. "And I imagine most of these people that went to Triway or have lived in Triway all their lives will remember it as well."

What happened on the court surely mattered but it's not what most people in attendance will remember about Feb. 16, 2024. It was a festive atmosphere, with the Triway sports community and beyond rallying in one place, turning a late-season rivalry matchup into something much more than that.

In many ways, it almost felt like a party instead of a day of basketball. A party with a whole lot of purple.

Despite its distinctive characteristics — elevated stands surrounding the sunken down court with walls crowding the playing surface — The Pit would have been just like the countless old gyms that are eventually retired or demolished without much fanfare when new schools are built if not for the teams that played in it.

Some of the best teams in Wayne County history donned Triway purple, turning The Pit from novelty into nightmare for opponents. Orrville is the only county program to win more than Triway's four regional championships in boys basketball.

Triway honored its state teams.

Triway honored those teams — the 1988, 1991, 2005 and 2006 Titans — at halftime of the boys game, bringing some former players back from hundreds of miles away and others from just down the road to stand alongside legendary coaches Randy Montgomery and Keith Snoddy on the familiar floor.

"It's special," Triway sophomore Brayden Holt said. "All the history and all the great teams that have gone through. ... It puts it all in perspective. These guys were able to get that far. It's something special to look at and think about."

The current Titans went into Saturday trying to win another game against Orrville but also realized the gravity of the day, playing in front of a sold-out crowd and interacting with some alumni they'd only heard stories about. Generations of Triway families sat in the bleachers.

"As a little kid, you watch the high schoolers play and you're just like, 'I want to be just like them,' said Bishko, who was a ball boy for the high school Titans during elementary and middle school. "In this atmosphere. In this unique gym. Now that I'm in their shoes, it's special."

It was even a surreal experience for Triway coach (and Triway Middle School principal) Ben Holt, a former outsider who's become adopted into the Triway community, seeing his son Brayden (17 points, 6 assists) do his part in carrying on Triway's basketball excellence.

"I saw some things tonight from the crowd, met some people I'd never met before and only heard by name what they've done," Ben Holt said. "Announcing all the players from the championship teams, it was really cool for me to take a step back and not just be a coach but also be a fan. And to have my son play here and be a part of this is pretty neat."

The Pit won't be standing much longer.

But Triway tradition will live on.

Triway 71, Orrville 57

Triway: Drew Bishko 22, Brayden Holt 17, Bruin Flinner 16, Cale Drown 8 ... Bishko 15 rebounds, Holt 6 assists

Orrville: Michael Diehl 20, Taj Gibson 14, Jax Haley 9 ... Gibson 9 rebounds, 3 blocks

This article originally appeared on The Daily Record: Triway plays final regular season games at The Pit