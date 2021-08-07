Titan FC 71 results: Ali Alqaisi outworks Andrew Whitney for featherweight title

MMA Junkie Staff
·1 min read

Ali Alqaisi was diligent trying to put Andrew Whitney away. It didn’t happen, but Alqaisi’s work for 25 minutes got him a title.

Alqaisi (10-5) outworked Whitney (16-9) to take the vacant featherweight title in the UFC Fight Pass-streamed Titan FC 71 main event at InterContinental Miami. Alqaisi won with a 50-45 score and a pair of 49-46s.

Alqaisi had Whitney in trouble midway through the first round with ground-and-pound, but Whitney survived, shook Alqaisi off, then wound up on top. Alqaisi worked for a triangle choke, but Whitney worked around it. Alqaisi stayed busy going for submissions from his back, then worked his way back to his feet with a guillotine choke. Whitney tried to spin out of it, but Alqaisi kept after it with a minute to work. Whitney survived the round.

In the second and third, Alqaisi’s hopes for a submission were plentiful, but Whitney consistently survived them, from chokes to armbars and back again. In the fourth, Whitney mounted a bit of a rally, and he stayed in it till the end of the fifth. But he was fighting from behind on the scorecards.

Related

Video: Nate Marquardt submits Michael Cora in Titan FC 71 comeback fight

Titan FC 71 results included:

  • Ali Alqaisi def. Andrew Whitney via unanimous decision (50-45, 49-46, 49-46) – to win vacant featherweight title

  • Ryan Kuse def. Amir Naser Kazemi via TKO (strikes) – Round 2, 4:44

  • Nate Marquardt def. Michael Cora via submission (armbar) – Round 1, 2:39

  • Richie Lewis def. Ernesto Rodriguez via TKO (punches) – Round 2, 2:57

  • Adrian Garcia def. Shojin Miki via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

  • Devon Dixon def. Brandon Lopez via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Recommended Stories