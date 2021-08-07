Titan FC 71 results: Ali Alqaisi outworks Andrew Whitney for featherweight title

Ali Alqaisi was diligent trying to put Andrew Whitney away. It didn’t happen, but Alqaisi’s work for 25 minutes got him a title.

Alqaisi (10-5) outworked Whitney (16-9) to take the vacant featherweight title in the UFC Fight Pass-streamed Titan FC 71 main event at InterContinental Miami. Alqaisi won with a 50-45 score and a pair of 49-46s.

Alqaisi had Whitney in trouble midway through the first round with ground-and-pound, but Whitney survived, shook Alqaisi off, then wound up on top. Alqaisi worked for a triangle choke, but Whitney worked around it. Alqaisi stayed busy going for submissions from his back, then worked his way back to his feet with a guillotine choke. Whitney tried to spin out of it, but Alqaisi kept after it with a minute to work. Whitney survived the round.

In the second and third, Alqaisi’s hopes for a submission were plentiful, but Whitney consistently survived them, from chokes to armbars and back again. In the fourth, Whitney mounted a bit of a rally, and he stayed in it till the end of the fifth. But he was fighting from behind on the scorecards.

