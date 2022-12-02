Titan’ CB Kristian Fulton looking forward to matchup with Eagles’ WR A.J. Brown

For the first time since being traded during the 2022 NFL draft, Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown faces the team that initially drafted him.

The Titans are headed to Philadelphia to battle Brown and the Eagles, with Tennessee’s top cornerback fully embracing the challenge.

Kristian Fulton and Brown’s rivalry goes back to the SEC as the cornerback played at LSU, while the wide receiver attended Ole Miss. As teammates with the Titans, Fulton and Brown had their share of battles during practice, and the talented cornerback is looking forward to the real thing in Week 13.

#Titans Kristian Fulton said he had some battles with A.J. Brown in camp and is looking forward to playing against him in Sunday vs the Eagles. pic.twitter.com/K5LBod5Jzk — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) November 30, 2022

Fulton is the Titans’ top cover guy and will be a player to watch as he’s been dealing with a hamstring injury.

