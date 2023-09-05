Tishomingo County off to 2-0 start

Sep. 5—Tishomingo County hasn't enjoyed much historical success on the gridiron, especially in recent years, but the Braves are off to a 2-0 start this season.

The Braves held off Alcorn Central 21-13 in Week 1 and then thrashed Strayhorn 55-0 on Friday. With the two victories, the Braves have matched their win total from last season already.

"That was always our goal was to get out of August and be 2-0, and I think the kids are enjoying it," Tishomingo County head coach Cory Quinn said. "I'm definitely enjoying it. We're still a work in progress, but it's nice to be able to progress with two wins under your belt."

Against Strayhorn on Friday, Tishomingo County's defense enjoyed a strong night, forcing six turnovers and scoring a defensive touchdown. Quinn said the ball was in the Strayhorn half all night long.

And now that the Braves have a couple of wins, they're buying in.

"The buy-in has been off the charts," Quinn said. "They know that we're going to put them in position to be successful, and it's been fun watching them have the confidence to go make plays now. When I got here, it wasn't necessarily the case."

Quinn said his No. 1 goal was to have zero players quit this season, which had been a problem in the past. So far, he hasn't seen anyone quit, and the team is invested.

The Braves will face Kossuth on Friday.

"Our mantra for the season is 'All In,' and 'All In' means all in, all the time," Quinn said. "Once I gave them their locker tag and their wristband, that was the last moment you had to quit on the 2023 football season, and we didn't have any walk out.

"This group is invested in the process, they're committed to the process, and I'm proud that they're seeing the results right now of the hard work that they've put in and the foundation that we've laid."

