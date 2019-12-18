'Tis The Season For Injured Reserve

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, officially ending his 2019 season. He has been out since Week 9, where he threw for 406 yards and three touchdowns versus the Oakland Raiders. It's an unfortunate end for the quarterback, who was playing lights out before being diagnosed with multiple back fractures.

Through 2019, Stafford has ranked seventh in fantasy points per dropback (0.55) and first overall in average depth of target (11.4 yards). He was on pace for 4,998 yards and 38 touchdowns and managed to tie for the second most adjusted yards per pass attempt in the league, with 9.1. His 13.4 yards per completion continues to lead the league.

With the emergence of Kenny Golladay as a true number one wideout and Marvin Jones under contract through 2021, Stafford has genuine consideration as a bounce-back late-round quarterback in 2020 fantasy drafts. He was the QB6 through his eight active games and largely went undrafted, coming off of a down season.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Need a Week 16 QB Streamer? Rookie quarterback Drew Lock could pay dividends if you are in a tight spot for Week 16. Owned in just 6% of leagues, Lock is a high-risk asset for championship week, but his matchup provides an interesting opportunity for those who have been streaming the position while being available in virtually all leagues. Lock will face the Detroit Lions Defense in Week 16, who have allowed the sixth-most yards per play (6.0), second-most passing yards (4,041) and fourth-most passing touchdowns (30) on the year. The Lions secondary is tied with the Dallas Cowboys for the fewest interceptions so far on the season.

Story continues

New York Giants' tight end Evan Engram was also placed on injured reserve with a foot injury. Though he's been reportedly making progress in return, the Giants' season is a wash, and he's better off to scrap it and return healthy in 2020. Engram was averaging 8.5 targets per game and a career-low 10.1 yards per touch.

Through a seemingly disappointing season, Engram averaged the sixth-most fantasy points per game among tight ends and could be a solid buy-low candidate in dynasty leagues this off-season while he recovers. Unfortunately, the league had yet to see the Giants Offense on the field as a complete unit, with the suspension of Golden Tate and injuries to Saquon Barkley, Sterling Shepard and Engram. Barring any unexpected departures and setbacks for QB Daniel Jones, we should see this offense begin to take form with the slew of offensive weapons and a bounce back season for Engram, who will enter his fourth season in 2020.

Need a Week 16 TE Streamer? Jacob Hollister emerged in Weeks 9 and 10 to surprise owners (if there were any) with 99 yards and three touchdowns. He was locked into fantasy lineups, and understandably, given the barren tight end landscape that has plagued fantasy football. Since then, he's averaged 30.8 yards per game and has not nabbed a touchdown. This week, Hollister sees the Arizona Cardinals, who are allowing a league-high average of 73 yards and 1.1 scores per game to the tight end position. Hollister should be able to churn his near-six targets per game into a decent fantasy day at home against this leaky defense and is currently available in 40% of Yahoo! leagues.

Quarterback and Running Back Slants

The Steelers announced that Devlin Hodges would be their starter in Week 16 on Tuesday, following his four-interception performance Sunday against the Bills. Hodges has yet to throw more than one touchdown in any game in 2019 and has been a low-passing volume game manager to this point. Hodges isn't even an option in superflex leagues, averaging 20 pass attempts per game before Week 15. ... Jameis Winston did not throw in the Bucs' open practice Tuesday, which isn't a deviation from what we saw last week in preparation for his second consecutive 400+ yard contest. Winston's limitation is more likely going to be the number of viable pass catchers in their starting lineup. ... Citing the lack of wide receivers available, Bucs coach Bruce Arians has said that he intends to get their running backs involved in the passing game in Week 16. Rookie Dare Ogunbowale leads the team's running backs in targets through the 2019 season (41) but has yet to eclipse 48 receiving yards. Ronald Jones remains the most-likely bet in Tampa, but his snap percentages remain a concern, having surpassed 50% of team snaps just once this year. He's a risky bet in a critical week for fantasy, but it's an intriguing matchup against the Texans, who are averaging the most receiving yards allowed to running backs per game in the NFL. ... RB Carlos Hyde was listed as a limited participant Tuesday with an ankle injury. It's likely just a maintenance day for the vet.

Editor's Note: Looking for an added edge? Dominate all season long with our DFS Toolkit. Use our Lineup Optimizer to come up with winning lineups for DraftKings, FanDuel and Yahoo! Click here for more!

Wide Receiver and Kicker Slants

Per Mike Tomlin, WR JuJu Smith-Schuster remains questionable for Week 16 with a knee injury. Smith-Schuster got in one full practice last week before being downgraded and eventually ruled out for the Steelers' matchup against the Bills. Even if he gets the start against an abysmal Jets secondary, who have allowed the fifth-most touchdowns to wide receivers in the NFL, he's a liability in championship week. ... Bengals wideout A.J. Green has confirmed what many have suspected; He is unlikely to make a return in 2019. Green is approaching the end of his contract with the Bengals and could be in a position to test the market barring the use of the franchise tag. ... Will Fuller was listed as questionable Tuesday with a hamstring injury. It's likely just a maintenance day for the wideout, who has missed four games in 2019 with a hamstring injury but avoided any setbacks in his Week 15 return. Fuller will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in championship week, who have allowed the most fantasy points per game to the wide receiver position in the NFL. ... Hamstring injuries are in full bloom in Tampa Bay, as the Bucs placed WR Scotty Miller on injured reserve. He's the third wide receiver in the last two weeks to come down with a severe hammy, including fantasy stars Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, who are both presumed out for fantasy championship week. Breshad Perriman stands to benefit most from the vacated targets, as he's averaged 90 yards per game over the Bucs' last three contests. ... The Titans look as though they will be making a move at the kicker position after promoting Greg Joseph from their practice squad. The move comes after Joseph's fifth missed field goal of the season since returning from injured reserve in Week 9. He's likely not healthy, but this step was necessary for the Titans as they inch closer to a potential playoff berth. ... The Washington Redskins placed slot receiver Trey Quinn on injured reserve with a concussion Tuesday, ending his sophomore campaign with just 198 yards and one score. If the Redskins could formulate some semblance of an offense in 2020, Quinn has shown some potential late in 2018 and could be an intriguing dynasty stash in a league with an extra IR spot.