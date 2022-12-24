‘Tis the season: Our Christmas wishlist for the Bears heading into 2023

The Chicago Bears are a team in the midst of a rebuild, where there’s more change coming to the roster in 2023.

General manager Ryan Poles has an abundance of holes to fill through free agency and the NFL draft. One of those isn’t quarterback, as the Bears have found their franchise guy in Justin Fields.

But in order to “take the (NFC) North and never give it back” and make a run at a Super Bowl, there’s a lot of work that needs to be done with this roster, especially around Fields.

So, in the spirit of Christmas, we’re taking the time to compile a wishlist of things we’d like to gift the Bears for the 2023 season to help get them on track.

Offensive line help for Justin Fields

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Bears have their franchise QB in Justin Fields. Now, they need to get him some insurance in the form of an upgraded offensive line. Fields is among the most-sacked quarterbacks in the league through his first two seasons. At this point, there should be competition at every single position up front. Teven Jenkins feels like the biggest lock at right guard, but there are noticeable holes elsewhere along the interior and at the tackle positions. It doesn’t help that two of the top free agent options are now off the board for the Bears (as Elgton Jenkins and Jack Conklin signed extensions). There are still some intriguing names currently set to hit free agency, including left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. and right tackle Mike McGlinchey. But Chicago should probably focus on the NFL draft to tackle holes along the offensive line.

And a No. 1 receiver, too!

Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

When you look around the league at all of the young quarterbacks who have taken a step forward, they all have one thing in common: a No. 1 receiver. That’s exactly what the Bears need to do for Fields. Although, it’s easier said than done heading into the 2023 offseason. The free agent class of wideouts is weak, and even the top options aren’t game changers. Their best bet is trading back from what looks to be the No. 2 pick to acquire additional draft capital and select a receiver like Jordan Addison, Jaxon Smith-Njigba or Quentin Johnston. Even then, those prospects aren’t sure things like we’ve seen before in the draft. Right now, Fields’ top options are Darnell Mooney and Chase Claypool, who’s been a disappointment since being traded to Chicago.

Story continues

A 3-technique to make Flus' defense go

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears defensive line has been a major disappointment this season, and it’s no doubt a focal point heading into the 2023 offseason. That starts with getting a dominant three-technique that will power Matt Eberflus’ defense. There are options both in free agency and the NFL draft, so it all depends on how Poles addresses other needs on the roster. In free agency, some top targets include Washington’s Da’ron Payne and Philadelphia’s Javon Hargrave, who would both fit the bill as a game wrecker along the interior. But if Chicago chooses to go another direction, there’s certainly an option in the draft (where the Bears will likely have a top-three pick) in Georgia’s Jalen Carter, who some believe is the top prospect in this draft class.

Help off the edge

AP Photo/Vasha Hunt

Continuing with the deficiencies along the defensive line, the Bears need to find some impact players off the edge. After trading Khalil Mack in the offseason and Robert Quinn at the trade deadline, Chicago has been the worst pass rushing defenses in the NFL with just 16 sacks on the year. Al-Quadin Muhammad hasn’t been the answer; Trevis Gipson has struggled without a true No. 1 opposite him; and rookie Dominique Robinson remains a work in progress. Like at defensive tackle, there are options both in free agency and the NFL draft. Yannick Ngakoue is a top option set to hit the free agent market, and Alabama’s Will Anderson is in the conversation for that No. 2 pick.

Re-sign David Montgomery to team-friendly deal

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

When looking at the current playmakers on offense, running back David Montgomery is someone who Poles should consider keeping around. Montgomery has been one of the most reliable weapons on offense since he was drafted in 2019, and he’s been a big part of this top-ranked run game, as well as a dependable contributor in the passing game. Not to mention, with all of the concerns in pass protection, Montgomery is the best blocker among running backs on this roster. It all depends on the direction Poles decides to go, whether that’s bringing back Montgomery or finding another back to pair with Khalil Herbert.

[listicle id=526140]

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire