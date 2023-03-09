Tirreno-Adriatico stage 4 - As it happened live

TORTORETO ITALY MARCH 09 Primoz Roglic of Slovenia and Team Jumbo Visma celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 58th TirrenoAdriatico 2023 Stage 4 a 218km stage from Greccio to Tortoreto 229m UCIWT TirrenoAdriatico on March 09 2023 in Tortoreto Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Primož Roglič took the win on stage 4 in Tortoreto

Tirreno-Adriatico: Primoz Roglic takes uphill sprint win on stage 4



The route of stage 4 of 2023 Tirreno-Adriatico

Results

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the fourth stage of Tirreno-Adriatico.

Five minutes to go until the riders head off for the neutral start in Greccio.

A 5.9km neutral start today.

When you have to cycle 6 km uphill to the start of stage 4 @TirrenAdriatico 😅🇮🇹 #TirrenoAdriatico pic.twitter.com/iLe7az5kiEMarch 9, 2023

A look at the map of today's stage.

Maps and profiles of the 2023 Tirreno-Adriatico

2,100 metres of climbing on the menu today and after a time trial and two sprint stages we have some actual climbing in the finale!

Today the riders will take on three laps around Tortoreto including three ascents of a 3.2km, 6.9% climb, plus an earlier 4.6km, 4.2% ascent from the other direction before entering the circuit.

The uphill finish today will be a lot different to what we've seen so far.

Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) is in the leader's blue jersey once again today. Will he keep it over the hills? His GC lead is currently 28 seconds over Lennard Kämna (Bora-Hansgrohe).

FOLLONICA ITALY MARCH 07 Filippo Ganna of Italy and Team INEOS Grenadiers celebrates at podium as Blue Leader Jersey winner during the 58th TirrenoAdriatico 2023 Stage 2 a 210km stage from Camaiore to Follonica TirrenoAdriatico on March 07 2023 in Follonica Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

A look at the stage 3 results and GC picture heading into today's stage.

Here's our stage 3 race report.

Jasper Philipsen took the sprint win after a dull day of racing thanks to a great lead out by Alpecin-Deceuninck teammate Mathieu van der Poel.

FOLIGNO ITALY MARCH 08 Jasper Philipsen of Belgium and Team AlpecinDeceuninck celebrates at finish line as stage winner ahead of Phil Bauhaus of Germany and Team Bahrain Victorious during the 58th TirrenoAdriatico 2023 Stage 3 a 216km stage from Follonica to Foligno 231m UCIWT TirrenoAdriatico on March 08 2023 in Foligno Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Racing is underway at the start of stage 4!

Who will be in the breakaway today? Yesterday saw Davide Bais take the green KOM jersey for Eolo-Kometa, spending the day in the break with his brother Mattia.

Fratelli Bais 🤝 #TirrenoAdriatico pic.twitter.com/gxWuRjnniWMarch 9, 2023

209km to go

Five riders are up the road from the start.

Davide Bais (Eolo-Kometa) is in the move again!

He's joined by Filippo Magli (Green Project-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè), Mads Würtz Schmidt (Israel-PremierTech), Valerio Conti (Team Corratec) and Lucas Eriksson (Tudor).

The quintet have been let go by the peloton and their advantage is already over two minutes.

202km to go

Four minutes for the breakaway now. They're over the early unclassified hill at Castelfranco.

Now for the long uphill drag to Amatrice.

196km to go

4:15 for the breakaway.

Eriksson is in the virtual GC lead by over two minutes currently.

There likely isn't going to a whole lot going on until the riders reach the closing circuits in Tortoreto so let's take a look at some recent news from the race...

FOLIGNO, ITALY - MARCH 08: (L-R) Filippo Ganna of Italy and Team INEOS Grenadiers - Blue Leader Jersey and Wout Van Aert of Belgium and Team Jumbo â€“ Visma compete during the 58th Tirreno-Adriatico 2023, Stage 3 a 216km stage from Follonica to Foligno 231m / #UCIWT / #TirrenoAdriatico / on March 08, 2023 in Foligno, Italy. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

180km to go

6:30 for the breakaway now.

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) and Ben O'Connor (AG2R Citröen) at the front in the crosswinds of Tirreno Adriatico on stage 3

The riders are heading uphill on the long mid-stage drag now. Six minutes is the gap.

Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) in blue at the start of stage 3 of Tirreno-Adriatico

165km to go

No KOM points on offer until the finishing circuit today. Around four minutes between break and peloton now.

The five breakaway riders are edging closer to the top of this very long uphill run to Amatrice.

We also have live coverage running from stage 5 of Paris-Nice today.

150km to go

The riders have now reached the highest point of the stage in Amatrice and will now be heading on a long downhill run towards the finishing circuits.

A shot of the peloton during today's stage.

TORTORETO ITALY MARCH 09 Alex Aranburu Deba of Spain and Movistar Team and a general view of the peloton passing through Madonna del Coure Village during the 58th TirrenoAdriatico 2023 Stage 4 a 218km stage from Greccio to Tortoreto 229m UCIWT TirrenoAdriatico on March 09 2023 in Tortoreto Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

3:30 from the peloton up to the breakaway five.

125km to go

The gap between peloton and break keeps coming down as they head down the descent. Three minutes now.

Another thrilling day out at Tirreno-Adriatico so far...

The time gap is stable at three minutes currently.

111km to go

The riders continue on the descent. Three minutes gap.

Live TV coverage starts soon. Find out how to watch Tirreno-Adriatico.

100km to go

Not too much longer until we hit the climbing on the finishing circuit.

Surely something will happen there. We've been waiting four days for it.

A look at the breakaway.

TORTORETO ITALY MARCH 09 Davide Bais of Italy and EoloKometa Cycling Team Green Mountain Jersey competes in the breakaway during the 58th TirrenoAdriatico 2023 Stage 4 a 218km stage from Greccio to Tortoreto 229m UCIWT TirrenoAdriatico on March 09 2023 in Tortoreto Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

44.4kph average so far.

2:30 between break and peloton.

Bad news from Spain, where Caja Rural-Seguros RGA rider Sergio Martín has been hospitalised after he was hit by a driver while out training.

He has suffered multiple rib and vertebrae fractures and will undergo surgery.

📑 Nuestro corredor @SergioRMartin_ se encuentra hospitalizado tras sufrir un grave accidente entrenando el pasado martes.Más información al respecto en nuestra página web: https://t.co/5CaT6rvd0gTodo nuestro apoyo y cariño al bravo corredor madrileño. pic.twitter.com/dRdmw42N43March 9, 2023

TotalEnergies rider Mathieu Burgaudeau almost comes a cropper after slipping on the pedals, while the numerous riders in the peloton are wrong-footed by a traffic-calming lane divider in the middle of a town. Everyone continues just fine, though.

87km to go

Jumbo-Visma, Jayco-AlUla, Ineos Grenadiers at the head of the peloton. 1:40 to the break now.

Alessandro De Marchi (Jayco-AlUla) has put in an attack from the peloton.

The Australian team was formerly known as BikeExchange before Saudi resort AlUla stepped up to take on title sponsorship duties until 2025 during the past off-season.

Another quality state sports-washing effort to sit alongside UAE, Bahrain and Kazakhstan in the pro peloton.

Anyway, De Marchi's attack didn't stick but the peloton has sped up as a result. A minute up to the break now.

A shot of the peloton during today's stage. Very wintry.

TORTORETO ITALY MARCH 09 A general view of the peloton passing through a snowy mountainous landscape during the 58th TirrenoAdriatico 2023 Stage 4 a 218km stage from Greccio to Tortoreto 229m UCIWT TirrenoAdriatico on March 09 2023 in Tortoreto Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Ineos, Jumbo, EF, Bahrain up front.

74km to go

1:30 to the break.

13km until the riders hit the finishing circuit.

63km to go

Still not much going on at Tirreno-Adriatico! That could be the tagline for the entire race so far.

35 seconds to the breakaway.

There's so much going on at the moment that the TV coverage has consisted of several minutes of Fernando Gaviria delivering bottles to his teammates.

It's almost over for the break now. What a waste of time for green jersey Bais this has been...

60km to go

The breakaway is caught before any of the day's classified climbs.

Now the pace goes up as the riders head towards the hills.

Now the riders start the climb on the way to the circuit in Tortoreto.

Ineos Grenadiers lead the way over the top of the climb and now down the descent to the circuit.

A shot of the peloton during stage 4.

TORTORETO ITALY MARCH 09 A general view of the peloton passing through Vila Pigna Village during the 58th TirrenoAdriatico 2023 Stage 4 a 218km stage from Greccio to Tortoreto 229m UCIWT TirrenoAdriatico on March 09 2023 in Tortoreto Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

53km to go

The riders get their first sight of the Adriatic on the way down in Tortoreto.

Uphill again now as the peloton hits a section of the closing climb towards the KOM point/stage finish.

Michał Kwiatkowski leads the peloton through the finish line for the first time.

47km to go

Mikkel Honoré (EF Education-EasyPost) pushes away off the front on the descent.

Honoré passes through the intermediate sprint alone 13 seconds up on the peloton.

Samuele Zoccarato (Green Project-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè) is also on the move, trying to chase down the Dane.

41km to go

Zoccarato is back with the peloton now. Honoré still out front.

The peloton races along the coastal road by the Adriatic.

No big rush in the peloton to catch Honoré. He's 25 seconds up the road now.

37km to go

Soudal-QuickStep take to the front of the peloton.

And Honoré is caught.

Riders drop out the rear of the peloton as the climb begins again.

Julian Alaphilippe (Soudal-QuickStep) attacks!

35km to go

Response from Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) and Adam Yates (UAE Team Emirates).

The pair get across to Alaphilippe and bring what remains of the peloton with them.

Around 20-25 riders there as Alaphilippe leads the way across the finish line once again.

Once more over the top and then that'll be it before a final visit for the stage finish.

31km to go

Alaphilippe and Quinn Simmons (Trek-Segafredo) at the front on the way down the descent.

Riders get back on the rear of the peloton as they head downhill.

29km to go

Jumbo-Visma take it up at the front once again.

Jumbo-Visma now massed on the front of the peloton on the flat roads through the town.

22km to go

The peloton has swelled back up on the flat as dropped riders get back on. Mathieu van der Poel is among them.

AG2R, Jumbo, Groupama on the front.

The 3.2km, 7% climb is coming up once more.

Groupama and Trek push the pace on the climb. The dropped riders fall out the back of the peloton again.

Blue jersey Ganna is right up there.

19km to go

A big pull for Quentin Pacher at the front for Groupama-FDJ.

Tom Pidcock is surprisingly dropped.

Magnus Sheffield is also dropped.

Ganna is still up there and now Quinn Simmons takes over at the front.

Still around 30 in the front group. All the GC favourites are in there.

Simmons led Ciccone and Hindley over the top. Another descent, another stint on the flat, and then it's the climb to the finish.

14km to go

Movistar, Jumbo, Trek at the front on the way down.

Alaphilippe during his attack earlier on.

TORTORETO ITALY MARCH 09 Julian Alaphilippe of France and Team Soudal QuickStep attacks during the 58th TirrenoAdriatico 2023 Stage 4 a 218km stage from Greccio to Tortoreto 229m UCIWT TirrenoAdriatico on March 09 2023 in Tortoreto Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

12km to go

Jumbo-Visma take to the front in a line riding for Van Aert and Roglič.

10km to go

No action on the flat here as Jumbo-Visma control it.

They have six men up front.

8km to go

Only a few kilometres until the riders hit the climb for the final time.

Cofidis and TotalEnergies have moved up front now.

6km to go

Jumbo and Alpecin also up there.

Crash in the peloton!

Pidcock touches wheels with Van Aert as he drops back from near the front of the peloton. The pair both hit the deck.

4km to go

Both are back on their feet and Van Aert walks back to Pidcock to help him up and make sure he's OK.

The pair roll along as Alpecin-Deceuninck lead the peloton onto the final climb.

3km to go

Van Aert and Pidcock chat as they ride alongside each other, their shorts torn in the fall.

Gianni Vermeersch (Alpecin-Deceuninck) makes a move. Valter goes with him.

Vlasov goes too, but the peloton is back with them.

2km to go

Race leader Filippo Ganna is dropped.

Guillaume Martin (Cofidis) makes a move now.

The Frenchman has multiple riders on his wheel.

Now Valter takes it up at the front of the peloton.

We cut back to Van Aert, who gives a thumbs up to the camera.

Lorenzo Fortunato (Eolo-Kometa) goes now.

1.5km to go

Girmay is off the back. Van der Poel was already dropped.

Valter leads the chase.

Damien Howson (Q36.5) is with Fortunato.

The pair are just a few seconds up on the peloton.

1km to go

Now Howson goes again and puts some distance into Fortunato.

The pair are brought back.

Hugh Carthy tries a move but can't get anywhere.

500m to go

Now Roglič moves up front.

Roglič pushes on.

Lafay and Yates are up there too.

Lafay leads into the closing metres.

Now Roglič and Yates come through again.

Roglič takes it around the outside of the final bend and he wins the stage!

Alaphilippe snuck through to second place behind the Slovenian.

Adam Yates took third.

First win of 2023 for Roglič on his fourth race day of the season.

Wilco Kelderman, Tao Geoghegan Hart, and Enric Mas came home in fourth, fifth, and sixth.

Roglič celebrates his stage 4 victory.

TORTORETO ITALY MARCH 09 Primoz Roglic of Slovenia and Team Jumbo Visma celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 58th TirrenoAdriatico 2023 Stage 4 a 218km stage from Greccio to Tortoreto 229m UCIWT TirrenoAdriatico on March 09 2023 in Tortoreto Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Ganna will be out of the race lead tonight. One from Lennard Kämna, Brandon McNulty, Thymen Arensman or João Almeida should take over, depending on time gaps at the line.

Here's what Roglič said after the finish...

"Our plan was to go for a result today, definitely, but I wasn't the first plan. Normally we'd go with Wout but he was unlucky. I just had luck that I was bit more on the left side and avoid the crash. We quickly changed the plan and I went for it at the end.

"It's always nice to win. It's fantastic to see how I recovered. We worked hard, made a lot of sacrifices, all the people in my family and all the people around. It's just nice to be back and enjoying it."

Roglič celebrates the win.

TORTORETO ITALY MARCH 09 Primoz Roglic of Slovenia and Team Jumbo Visma celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 58th TirrenoAdriatico 2023 Stage 4 a 218km stage from Greccio to Tortoreto 229m UCIWT TirrenoAdriatico on March 09 2023 in Tortoreto Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Bora-Hansgrohe's Lennard Kämna is the new race leader.

He's six seconds up on Roglič and eight on Almeida.

Take a look back at the final kilometre of stage 4 here.

🔥 A Tortoreto è subito battaglia tra i grandi! Guarda l'ultimo emozionante KM della tappa 4 della Tirreno-Adriatico @CA_Ita!.🔥 The battle among the big names is on in Tortoreto! Watch the last exciting km of stage 4 of the Tirreno-Adriatico @CA_Ita!#TirrenoAdriatico pic.twitter.com/lzvoYsUx6iMarch 9, 2023

Here's our stage 4 report.

Tirreno-Adriatico: Primoz Roglic wins stage 4 as Van Aert crashes

Roglič leading the way to the line ahead of Alaphilippe and Yates.

TORTORETO ITALY MARCH 09 Primoz Roglic of Slovenia and Team Jumbo Visma celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 58th TirrenoAdriatico 2023 Stage 4 a 218km stage from Greccio to Tortoreto 229m UCIWT TirrenoAdriatico on March 09 2023 in Tortoreto Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

25km to go over in Paris-Nice. Follow the action live here.

Roglič celebrates his stage win on the podium.

Slovenian Primoz Roglic of JumboVisma celebrates on the podium after winning stage 4 of the TirrenoAdriatico cycling race 219 km from Greccio to Tortoreto in Italy Thursday 09 March 2023BELGA PHOTO DIRK WAEM Photo by DIRK WAEM BELGA MAG Belga via AFP Photo by DIRK WAEMBELGA MAGAFP via Getty Images

And Lennard Kämna celebrates taking over the race lead.

TORTORETO ITALY MARCH 09 Lennard Kmna of Germany and Team BORA Hansgrohe celebrates at podium as Blue Leader Jersey winner during the 58th TirrenoAdriatico 2023 Stage 4 a 218km stage from Greccio to Tortoreto 229m UCIWT TirrenoAdriatico on March 09 2023 in Tortoreto Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

We'll have news and reaction coming in from the race through the afternoon and evening. Check back for more!