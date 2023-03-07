Tirreno-Adriatico stage 2 – As it happened

FOLLONICA ITALY MARCH 07 Fabio Jakobsen of The Netherlands and Team Soudal QuickStep celebrates at podium as stage winner during the 58th TirrenoAdriatico 2023 Stage 2 a 210km stage from Camaiore to Follonica TirrenoAdriatico on March 07 2023 in Follonica Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

FOLLONICA ITALY MARCH 07 Stage winner Fabio Jakobsen of The Netherlands and Team Soudal QuickStep reacts after during the 58th TirrenoAdriatico 2023 Stage 2 a 210km stage from Camaiore to Follonica TirrenoAdriatico on March 07 2023 in Follonica Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Fabio Jakobsen nabs win with bike throw on stage 2 at Tirreno-Adriatico



How to watch Tirreno-Adriatico – live streaming



Tirreno-Adriatico – results and news

Maps and profiles of the 2023 Tirreno-Adriatico

Result

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of stage of Tirreno-Adriatico!

A look at the route of today's stage, which sees the peloton head south for 210km along the Tyrrhenian coast.

Maps and profiles of the 2023 Tirreno-Adriatico

Yesterday an opening time trial in Lido di Camaiore kicked off the race as the riders tackled an 11.5km run up and down the coast in the pouring rain.

Italian time trial champion Filippo Ganna took the win, dominating the timing sheets with his late run to beat Lennard Kämna by a massive 28 seconds.

Filippo Ganna smashes Tirreno-Adriatico opening time trial

LIDO DI CAMAIORE ITALY MARCH 06 Filippo Ganna of Italy and Team INEOS Grenadiers sprints during the 58th TirrenoAdriatico 2023 Stage 1 a 115km individual time trial from Lido di Camaiore to Lido di Camaiore TirrenoAdriatico ITT on March 06 2023 in Lido di Camaiore Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Ineos Grenadiers had a strong day out on the opening stage. 20-year-old Magnus Sheffield took third place and was in the hot seat as the quickest rider for a large portion of the afternoon.

Magnus Sheffield impresses in Tirreno-Adriatico TT to give Ineos multiple options

LIDO DI CAMAIORE ITALY MARCH 06 Magnus Sheffield of The United States and Team INEOS Grenadiers celebrates at podium as White best young jersey winner during the 58th TirrenoAdriatico 2023 Stage 1 a 115km individual time trial from Lido di Camaiore to Lido di Camaiore TirrenoAdriatico ITT on March 06 2023 in Lido di Camaiore Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

A look at today's stage profile. Only one classified climb on the way to the finish and some smaller hills inside the final third of the day.

Maps and profiles of the 2023 Tirreno-Adriatico

It's likely to be a sprint finish today and there are plenty of candidates for glory in the start list.

Top contenders for the win include Fabio Jakobsen (Soudal-QuickStep), Mark Cavendish (Astana Qazaqstan), Jasper Philipsen and Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck), Dylan Groenewegen (Jayco-AlUla), Fernando Gaviria (Movistar), Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma), and Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Circus-Wanty).

Also look out for Giacomo Nizzolo (Israel-Premier Tech), Phil Bauhaus (Bahrain Victorious), Jordi Meeus (Bora-Hansgrohe), Nacer Bouhanni (Arkéa-Samsic), Juan Molano (UAE Team Emirates), Simone Consonni (Cofidis), Jake Stewart (Groupama-FDJ), Alberto Dainese (Team DSM), Peter Sagan (TotalEnergies), and Matteo Moschetti (Q36.5)

The L'Impostino wall at 32km and 10km from the finish is the biggest barrier to victory for the sprinters. It's just over 1km long at an average of 6% so shouldn't trouble the majority of them.

Story continues

Racing is underway on stage 2 as the riders pass kilometre zero.

A hill to start the stage in Camaiore and it could be a perfect launchpad for the day's breakaway.

208km to go

Straight away the wildcard teams are on the move.

Eolo-Kometa have sent Davide Bais and Mirco Maestri on the move. Corratec have Stefano Gandin and Alessandro Iacchini up front. Tudor have Roland Thalmann.

The five riders have a small gap so far. They'll likely be allowed to get away by the peloton.

Andrey Amador (EF Education-EasyPost) and Michael Gogl (Alpecin-Deceuninck) are the two non-starters today.

Andrey Amador came down with a viral illness overnight and did not start today’s stage of Tirreno-Adriatico. Get well soon Andrey!March 7, 2023

See more

202km to go

On the way down the other side of that first uncategorised hill of the day and the five-man break is away. They have over two minutes on the peloton.

A long flat run to the mid-stage climb of Castellina Marittima now.

Live TV coverage doesn't kick off for a couple of hours yet, but you can find out how to watch Tirreno-Adriatico with our comprehensive streaming guide.

194km to go

Almost four minutes for the breakaway at the moment.

'Special riders step up in big moments' - Ellingworth full of praise for Tom Pidcock

British team ready to back Pidcock in the Classics and future Grand Tours

2023 Strade Bianche - Tuscany, Italy - Tom Pidcock, Ineos Grenadiers, on his way to victory.

187km to go

Over four minutes for the breakaway now.

Thalmann is the virtual GC leader at the moment, while race leader Filippo Ganna lies over two minutes down. That won't be the case at the end of the stage, however.

The riders heading out of Camaiore to start today's stage earlier on.

CAMAIORE ITALY MARCH 07 A general view of the peloton passing through a Camaiore village prior to the 58th TirrenoAdriatico 2023 Stage 2 a 210km stage from Camaiore to Follonica TirrenoAdriatico on March 07 2023 in Camaiore Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Not a huge amount going on at the moment in the race. The breakaway riders are comfortable at four minutes up the road.

Race leader Filippo Ganna at the start in Camaiore today.

CAMAIORE ITALY MARCH 07 A screen shows to Filippo Ganna of Italy and Team INEOS Grenadiers Blue Leader Jersey attends to the media press prior to the 58th TirrenoAdriatico 2023 Stage 2 a 210km stage from Camaiore to Follonica TirrenoAdriatico on March 07 2023 in Camaiore Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Here's what Mark Cavendish had to say at the start of today's stage...

"Normally it's a sprint but as always in Italy you have to earn it. There are some climbs at the end, which makes it actually a good stage. It's a very Italian day and I like it like this.

"We've got really good guys in the team. We've got Fedorov, the U23 world champion. We've got Gleb, who went good in the time trial yesterday. Luts[enko] is always high in the GC in Tirreno so we're looking forward to a good week."

CAMAIORE ITALY MARCH 07 Mark Cavendish of United Kingdom and Astana Qazaqstan Team prior to the 58th TirrenoAdriatico 2023 Stage 2 a 210km stage from Camaiore to Follonica TirrenoAdriatico on March 07 2023 in Camaiore Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

3:45 for the breakaway currently. A 38.8kph average speed so far.

Another sprint favourite, Fabio Jakobsen, speaks.

"If you are a sprinter and there's a sprint stage, you always want to win. You can never know 100% for sure – there could be a little bit of wind and there's a small climb – but normally the bunch should stay together so I expect a bunch sprint, yes."

Dutch Fabio Jakobsen of QuickStep Alpha Vinyl pictured during the one day cycling event called Phils last ride an event where Belgian cyclist Philippe Gilbert will ride his last cycling race in Valkenburg The Netherlands Saturday 15 October 2022 The criterium will last one hour and will be held with start and finish on the Cauberg BELGA PHOTO DAVID STOCKMAN Photo by DAVID STOCKMAN BELGA MAG Belga via AFP Photo by DAVID STOCKMANBELGA MAGAFP via Getty Images

40km to go until the riders reach the day's classified climb, a 12km, 2.9% run to Castellina Marittima.

166km to go

The gap to the break is down to 2:30 currently.

Jasper Philipsen is another of the sprint favourites here.

"I think this is a good week to start trying to aim for the first win. We still need to have the race rhythm. From last week already the legs should go towards a better condition, so I think it's a good week to look for the best shape.

"We trained pretty well and prepared well so I think this week should be good for us and we have some nice opportunities. You have a lot of good sprinters here so I think a lot of teams will be interested for a sprint [today]."

TOPSHOT AlpecinDeceuninck teams Belgian rider Jasper Philipsen celebrates as he cycles to the finish line to win the 21st and final stage of the 109th edition of the Tour de France cycling race 1156 km between La Defense Arena in Nanterre outside Paris and the ChampsElysees in Paris France on July 24 2022 Photo by Marco BERTORELLO AFP Photo by MARCO BERTORELLOAFP via Getty Images

A look at the break of the day out on the road during the stage.

CAMAIORE ITALY MARCH 07 LR Alessandro Iacchi of Italy and Team Corratec and Roland Thalmann of Switzerland and Tudor Pro Cycling Team compete in the breakaway during the 58th TirrenoAdriatico 2023 Stage 2 a 210km stage from Camaiore to Follonica TirrenoAdriatico on March 07 2023 in Camaiore Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

140km to go

Still no change in the race situation, though the peloton has closed to within two minutes of the break.

There was controversy last weekend at the GP Monseré where Caleb Ewan appeared to beat Gerben Thijssen to the line only to lose out in the photo finish. Now his Lotto-Dstny team have asked the UCI for clarification on the process.

'It's a matter of trust in cycling' - Lotto-Dstny approach UCI for answers over GP Monseré photo finish

GP Monsere 2023 photo finish Caleb Ewan Gerben Thijssen

The breakaway are now at the base of the day's climb at Castellina Marittima. Just over two minutes back to the peloton.

Over in Paris-Nice, the race is testing out a new format for the stage 2 team time trial.

The race kicks off in just under two hours and will see the times taken with the first rider from each team to cross the line, rather than the fourth. That means all time gaps between teammates will show in the GC.

Novel format to spice up Tuesday's Paris-Nice team time trial

Dries Devenyns currently leading the peloton for Soudal-QuickStep and their European champion sprinter Fabio Jakobsen.

CAMAIORE ITALY MARCH 07 Dries Devenyns of Belgium and Team Soudal QuickStep leads the peloton during the 58th TirrenoAdriatico 2023 Stage 2 a 210km stage from Camaiore to Follonica TirrenoAdriatico on March 07 2023 in Camaiore Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Castellina Marittima is far from the toughest climb on the Tirreno-Adriatico route this week. It will, however, give the riders a chance to do battle for the KOM points and the first green jersey of the race.

118km to go

Last year's first road stage to Sovicille saw Davide Bais – one of the men in the break today – take the green jersey. He was in the break on stage 3 as well, taking his KOM total to 10 points before Quinn Simmons took over and ended up winning the competition.

Will he repeat the trick here?

Tirreno Adriatico 2022 - 57th Edition - 2nd stage Camaiore - Sovicille 219 km - 08/03/2022 - Davide Bais (ITA - EOLO - Kometa) - photo Luca Bettini/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

The break are currently 3km from the top of the climb. The toughest gradients come in this last 5km section of the climb, though the percentages rarely stray above 5%.

Bais won't repeat the trick today. Stefano Gandin beat him to the top of the climb and so the Corratec rider will be pulling on the green jersey at the end of the stage.

103km to go

1:40 for the breakaway now as the riders pass the halfway mark of the stage.

Soudal-QuickStep and Jayco-AlUla are among the teams leading the peloton.

Some breaking news this afternoon as Domenico Pozzovivo signs with Israel-Premier Tech.

The 40-year-old climber had been linked with the team for a few weeks already, but the deal didn't get done in time for him to race Tirreno-Adriatico. However, the man who finished eighth at last year's Giro d'Italia will surely be back at the race this May in his new colours.

Domenico Pozzovivo signs with Israel-Premier Tech

The breakaway is still all together after the descent as they race into the final 100km of the stage.

94km to go

No big rush in the peloton at the moment. They're 1:45 down on the break with plenty of time and kilometres remaining before the finish.

Bais' time out front is over as he drops back to the peloton. His teammate Maestri remains in the break along with Gandin, Iacchi, and Thalmann, however.

86km to go

1:20 for the breakaway now. The same teams continue to work at the head of the peloton. Ineos Grenadiers are also up there.

Ineos Grenadiers and race leader Filippo Ganna in the peloton.

FOLLONICA ITALY MARCH 07 LR Thymen Arensman of The Netherlands and Filippo Ganna of Italy and Team INEOS Grenadiers Blue Leader Jersey competes during the 58th TirrenoAdriatico 2023 Stage 2 a 210km stage from Camaiore to Follonica TirrenoAdriatico on March 07 2023 in Follonica Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Another hill coming up shortly, though there are no points on offer on the road up to Conneto.

Instead it's an intermediate sprint point after a 6km run uphill.

77km to go

Jayco-AlUla are still on the front with Soudal-QuickStep and Ineos Grenadiers. Meanwhile, 1:20 up the road the breakaway quartet continue on.

Gandin took the first KOM points of the race at the day's only climb and he has just led the way over the sprint point at Canneto, too.

The break's advantage remains at around 1:30 currently as they descend from Canneto.

Gandin drops back from the breakaway now. His work for the day is done.

50 seconds for the remainder of the breakaway now.

64km to go

QuickStep and Jayco continue to lead the peloton.

It's TTT day at Paris-Nice and we have all the live coverage over in France too.

Maestri, Iacchi, and Thalmann continue up front. Their advantage is up to 1:15 on the flat.

53km to go

Jayco-AlUla have their whole team lined out at the front now as they race towards the 50km to go mark.

It's down to a minute now.

It's all on for the final sprint now. There's still some way to go, though.

43km to go

Soudal-QuickStep also still on the front here. Q36.5 also have a presence up front for Matteo Moschetti. 40 seconds for the breakaway.

We're around 10km to go until the riders hit the first ascent of L'Impostino.

Two times up that short hill before the finish – will the sprinters all survive over the top?

QuickStep and Jayco certainly think so given their pacemaking at the head of the peloton.

No change in the situation as the riders head into the final 40km and towards the finishing circuit.

AG2R Citroën join the fray at the head of the peloton, as do Jumbo-Visma. Five teams with major representation up there now.

Julian Alaphilippe puts in a stint at the head of the peloton.

FOLLONICA ITALY MARCH 07 Julian Alaphilippe of France and Team Soudal QuickStep competes during the 58th TirrenoAdriatico 2023 Stage 2 a 210km stage from Camaiore to Follonica TirrenoAdriatico on March 07 2023 in Follonica Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

34km to go

30 seconds for the break now.

They're soldering on, though, and the catch won't be made just yet.

Simon Pellaud (Tudor) and Daniel Oss (TotalEnergies) were caught in a crash towards the rear of the peloton but both are back up and running.

QuickStep, Jayco, Jumbo, Q36.5, AG2R all lined up across the road at the front of the peloton.

Wout van Aert makes his way back to the peloton after heading back to the team car briefly.

26km to go

The peloton passes under the 5km to go mark on the finishing circuit.

The breakaway's advantage ebbs away to 25 seconds.

Bahrain and Bora have also sent men to the front of the peloton.

22km to go

Not long left for the breakaway as they pass through the finish line for the first time.

A reminder that one further ascent of L'Impostino remains. The sprinters got up it fine the first time. Will a puncheur try an attack with 10km to go?

19km to go

It's over for the breakaway now. They're caught and the peloton powers on towards the finish.

Ineos and Jumbo at the front of the peloton now.

Blue jersey Filippo Ganna is in second wheel.

16km to go

The riders are flying along now as Jumbo-Visma put two men on the front. Van Aert is on the front!

Attila Valter now takes over.

Now Intermarché-Circus-Wanty head to the front for Biniam Girmay.

14km to go

Trek-Segafredo move up too.

Just a couple of kilometres until that last hill.

A very high pace up front.

Jumbo and Intermarché continue up front, with QuickStep also up there.

12km to go

Squads all lined up across the road as Bahrain Victorious also move up through the centre.

Movistar are there as well.

QuickStep, Intermarché, Bahrain and Jumbo lead it onto L'Impostino.

10km to go

Will all the sprinters survive over the top?

It doesn't look like many riders are dropping away here.

A few stragglers but the peloton is pretty compact on the way up.

Jumbo, Bahrain and QuickStep still up there. Alaphilippe and Van Aert on the front.

8km to go

All together into the final 10km of the race. Van Aert continues to lead the way. Ineos also get on the front.

The breakaway is long over by now, of course. Here's one last look at the survivors – Thalmann, Maestri, and Iacchi.

FOLLONICA ITALY MARCH 07 A general view of Roland Thalmann of Switzerland and Tudor Pro Cycling Team Alessandro Iacchi of Italy and Team Corratec and Mirco Maestri of Italy and EoloKometa Cycling Team compete in the breakaway during the 58th TirrenoAdriatico 2023 Stage 2 a 210km stage from Camaiore to Follonica TirrenoAdriatico on March 07 2023 in Follonica Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

7km to go

Movistar move up front. They have Fernando Gaviria for the sprint.

It's all for the sprint now on this flat run to the finish. Jumbo, QuickStep, Movistar, AG2R, Arkéa all leading different trains at the front.

5km to go

Teams including Ineos, Bora, Bahrain, Intermarché, Alpecin aren't far behind the front row.

Arkéa's Cristian Rodríguez and Trek's Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier hit the deck at the rear of the peloton but both are OK.

3km to go

Soudal-QuickStep now up front in control with Alpecin-Deceuninck right behind them.

QuickStep have three in front of Jakobsen.

Intermarché, UAE, and Bahrain are lined up on the other side of the road.

2km to go

Van Aert is out the back, his job done.

QuickStep, Intermarché, and Arkéa at the front.

They're racing for Jakobsen, Girmay, and Bouhanni.

Other teams are around the front but it's the two Belgian squads most prominent.

1km to go

Gleb Syritsa tries to bring Mark Cavendish to the front.

Alpecin and Intermarché on the front into the final 800 metres.

Here comes the sprint!

Around the final bend and Gaviria emerges from a sea of blue jerseys.

He shot out behind Jayco's lead out train.

Gaviria stole a march on the rest but Jakobsen and Philipsen are coming from behind!

It was a close one...

It looks like Jakobsen has taken the win!

It looked like Gaviria had taken that one with a long sprint but in the end the Dutch pair passed him at the death.

A very close one in the photo finish...

2023 Tirreno-Adriatico stage 2 photo finish

No celebration over the line – it was too close to call – but here's the shot of Jakobsen taking the win today.

FOLLONICA ITALY MARCH 07 Fabio Jakobsen of The Netherlands and Team Soudal QuickStep celebrates at finish line as stage winner ahead of Jasper Philipsen of Belgium and Team AlpecinDeceuninck and Fernando Gaviria Rendon of Colombia and Movistar Team during the 58th TirrenoAdriatico 2023 Stage 2 a 210km stage from Camaiore to Follonica TirrenoAdriatico on March 07 2023 in Follonica Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

A happy Fabio Jakobsen following his second win of the season.

FOLLONICA ITALY MARCH 07 Stage winner Fabio Jakobsen of The Netherlands and Team Soudal QuickStep reacts after during the 58th TirrenoAdriatico 2023 Stage 2 a 210km stage from Camaiore to Follonica TirrenoAdriatico on March 07 2023 in Follonica Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Here's what the stage winner had to say afterwards...

"I knew I came with speed. Fernando went really early but he was fast. I jumped with Philipsen. You never know for sure, we've seen a lot of photo finishes now. I guess there are a lot of good sprinters. I haven't seen the photo yet so I would like to see it. It was close, I think.

"I had a very strong team. Everybody did a good job. At the small climb 10km from the finish line I think we were in a good position. After that we stayed all together in the front and they kept me in a winning position. They put me on the wheel of Philipsen and I had the speed in the legs. After last Tuesday's crash in Le Samyn I had a bit of pain but on the bike it's OK – it's just walking up and down stairs it hurts a bit, so I take the elevator.

"[40 career wins] That's a lot of victories. All of them are special. I didn't have the start of the season like last year but the condition is there. The team always gives their best and I do the same. You just have to wait for a chance. Today was again a chance and hopefully we can take some more."

Jakobsen celebrates the 40th win of his career on the podium.

FOLLONICA ITALY MARCH 07 Fabio Jakobsen of The Netherlands and Team Soudal QuickStep celebrates at podium as stage winner during the 58th TirrenoAdriatico 2023 Stage 2 a 210km stage from Camaiore to Follonica TirrenoAdriatico on March 07 2023 in Follonica Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Check out our full stage 2 report now.

Another day in the leader's blue jersey for Filippo Ganna. The Italian finished safely in the peloton today.

FOLLONICA ITALY MARCH 07 Filippo Ganna of Italy and Team INEOS Grenadiers celebrates at podium as Blue Leader Jersey winner during the 58th TirrenoAdriatico 2023 Stage 2 a 210km stage from Camaiore to Follonica TirrenoAdriatico on March 07 2023 in Follonica Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Stefano Gandin gets his reward for all that work in the break today – the KOM lead and the green jersey.

FOLLONICA ITALY MARCH 07 Stefano Gandin of Italy and Team Corratec celebrates at podium as Green Mountain Jersey winner during the 58th TirrenoAdriatico 2023 Stage 2 a 210km stage from Camaiore to Follonica TirrenoAdriatico on March 07 2023 in Follonica Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

The best young rider's jersey for Magnus Sheffield.

FOLLONICA ITALY MARCH 07 Magnus Sheffield of The United States and Team INEOS Grenadiers celebrates at podium as White best young jersey winner during the 58th TirrenoAdriatico 2023 Stage 2 a 210km stage from Camaiore to Follonica TirrenoAdriatico on March 07 2023 in Follonica Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Later on we'll have news coming in from our man on the ground in Italy, Stephen Farrand. That's all for our live coverage of today's stage, though.

Here's a last look back at today's stage – the final kilometre and sprint of stage 2...

🔥 The very first sprint of the Tirreno-Adriatico @CA_Ita 2023 is nothing short of breathtaking! Who do you think has beaten everyone to the finish line in Follonica? Check out the last km 📹Powered by @Livigno #TirrenoAdriatico pic.twitter.com/rFDi22IxyCMarch 7, 2023

See more