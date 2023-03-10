Tirreno-Adriatico: Roglic doubles up with win at Sarnano-Sassotetto

Primoz Roglic sprints for the win atop Sarnano-Sassotetto at stage 5 at Tirreno-Adriatico

SARNANOSASSORETTO ITALY MARCH 10 Primoz Roglic of Slovenia and Team Jumbo Visma crosses the finish line ahead of Tao Geoghegan Hart of The United Kingdom and Team INEOS Grenadiers and Giulio Ciccone of Italy during the 58th TirrenoAdriatico 2023 Stage 5 a 1656km stage from Morro dOro to SarnanoSassotetto 1451m UCIWT TirrenoAdriatico on March 10 2023 in SarnanoSassotetto Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

TORTORETO ITALY MARCH 09 Primoz Roglic of Slovenia and Team Jumbo Visma celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 58th TirrenoAdriatico 2023 Stage 4 a 218km stage from Greccio to Tortoreto 229m UCIWT TirrenoAdriatico on March 09 2023 in Tortoreto Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

SARNANOSASSORETTO ITALY MARCH 10 Lennard Kmna of Germany and Team BORA Hansgrohe Blue Leader Jersey competes during the 58th TirrenoAdriatico 2023 Stage 5 a 1656km stage from Morro dOro to SarnanoSassotetto 1451m UCIWT TirrenoAdriatico on March 10 2023 in SarnanoSassotetto Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

SARNANOSASSORETTO ITALY MARCH 10 A general view of Giulio Ciccone of Italy Dario Cataldo of Italy Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier of Eritrea Markus Hoelgaard of Norway Quinn Simmons of The United States Toms Skujins of Latvia Edward Theuns of Belgium and Team Trek Segafredo Koen Bouwman of The Netherlands and Team Jumbo Visma and Albert Torres Barcelo of Spain and Movistar Team compete during the 58th TirrenoAdriatico 2023 Stage 5 a 1656km stage from Morro dOro to SarnanoSassotetto 1451m UCIWT TirrenoAdriatico on March 10 2023 in SarnanoSassotetto Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

SARNANOSASSORETTO ITALY MARCH 10 A general view of Anthony Perez of France and Team Cofidis Erik Fetter of Hungary and EoloKometa Cycling Team Davide Ballerini of Italy and Team Soudal QuickStep Simon Guglielmi of France and Team Arka Samsic Florian Stork of Germany and Team DSM and Zdenek tybar of Czech Republic and Team Jayco AlUla compete in the breakaway during the 58th TirrenoAdriatico 2023 Stage 5 a 1656km stage from Morro dOro to SarnanoSassotetto 1451m UCIWT TirrenoAdriatico on March 10 2023 in SarnanoSassotetto Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

SARNANOSASSORETTO ITALY MARCH 10 LR Guillaume Martin of France and Team Cofidis and Thomas Pidcock of The United Kingdom and Team INEOS Grenadiers compete during the 58th TirrenoAdriatico 2023 Stage 5 a 1656km stage from Morro dOro to SarnanoSassotetto 1451m UCIWT TirrenoAdriatico on March 10 2023 in SarnanoSassotetto Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

SARNANOSASSORETTO ITALY MARCH 10 Zdenek tybar of Czech Republic and Team Jayco AlUla attacks during the 58th TirrenoAdriatico 2023 Stage 5 a 1656km stage from Morro dOro to SarnanoSassotetto 1451m UCIWT TirrenoAdriatico on March 10 2023 in SarnanoSassotetto Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

SARNANOSASSORETTO ITALY MARCH 10 A general view of Sassotetto final climb in the 58th TirrenoAdriatico 2023 Stage 5 a 1656km stage from Morro dOro to SarnanoSassotetto 1451m UCIWT TirrenoAdriatico on March 10 2023 in SarnanoSassotetto Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

SARNANOSASSORETTO ITALY MARCH 10 Alex Aranburu Deba of Spain and Movistar Team leads the peloton during the 58th TirrenoAdriatico 2023 Stage 5 a 1656km stage from Morro dOro to SarnanoSassotetto 1451m UCIWT TirrenoAdriatico on March 10 2023 in SarnanoSassotetto Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

SARNANOSASSORETTO ITALY MARCH 10 Tao Geoghegan Hart of The United Kingdom and Team INEOS Grenadiers competes during the 58th TirrenoAdriatico 2023 Stage 5 a 1656km stage from Morro dOro to SarnanoSassotetto 1451m UCIWT TirrenoAdriatico on March 10 2023 in SarnanoSassotetto Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

SARNANOSASSORETTO ITALY MARCH 10 Davide Formolo of Italy and UAE Team Emirates competes during the 58th TirrenoAdriatico 2023 Stage 5 a 1656km stage from Morro dOro to SarnanoSassotetto 1451m UCIWT TirrenoAdriatico on March 10 2023 in SarnanoSassotetto Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

SARNANOSASSORETTO ITALY MARCH 10 Damiano Caruso of Italy and Team Bahrain Victorious attacks in the breakaway during the 58th TirrenoAdriatico 2023 Stage 5 a 1656km stage from Morro dOro to SarnanoSassotetto 1451m UCIWT TirrenoAdriatico on March 10 2023 in SarnanoSassotetto Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

SARNANOSASSORETTO ITALY MARCH 10 Stage winner Primoz Roglic of Slovenia and Team Jumbo Visma reacts after the 58th TirrenoAdriatico 2023 Stage 5 a 1656km stage from Morro dOro to SarnanoSassotetto 1451m UCIWT TirrenoAdriatico on March 10 2023 in SarnanoSassotetto Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

SARNANOSASSORETTO ITALY MARCH 10 LR Tao Geoghegan Hart of The United Kingdom and Team INEOS Grenadiers Giulio Ciccone of Italy and Team Trek Segafredo and Primoz Roglic of Slovenia and Team Jumbo Visma sprint at finish line during the 58th TirrenoAdriatico 2023 Stage 5 a 1656km stage from Morro dOro to SarnanoSassotetto 1451m UCIWT TirrenoAdriatico on March 10 2023 in SarnanoSassotetto Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

SARNANOSASSORETTO ITALY MARCH 10 Ben Oconnor of Australia and Ag2R Citren Team crosses the finish line during the 58th TirrenoAdriatico 2023 Stage 5 a 1656km stage from Morro dOro to SarnanoSassotetto 1451m UCIWT TirrenoAdriatico on March 10 2023 in SarnanoSassotetto Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

SARNANOSASSORETTO ITALY MARCH 10 Julian Alaphilippe of France and Team Soudal QuickStep after cross the finish line in the 58th TirrenoAdriatico 2023 Stage 5 a 1656km stage from Morro dOro to SarnanoSassotetto 1451m UCIWT TirrenoAdriatico on March 10 2023 in SarnanoSassotetto Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Belgian Tiesj Benoot of JumboVisma congratulates Slovenian Primoz Roglic of JumboVisma after winning stage 5 of the TirrenoAdriatico cycling race 1656 km from Morro dOro to Fonte Landina in Italy Friday 10 March 2023 The stage was originally scheduled to finish 24 climbing kilometers higher in SarnanoSassotetto but due to the strong wind the last climbing kilometers were cut BELGA PHOTO DIRK WAEM Photo by DIRK WAEM BELGA MAG Belga via AFP Photo by DIRK WAEMBELGA MAGAFP via Getty Images

SARNANOSASSORETTO ITALY MARCH 10 Mathieu van der Poel of The Netherlands and Team AlpecinDeceuninck after crosses the finish line in the 58th TirrenoAdriatico 2023 Stage 5 a 1656km stage from Morro dOro to SarnanoSassotetto 1451m UCIWT TirrenoAdriatico on March 10 2023 in SarnanoSassotetto Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

SARNANOSASSORETTO ITALY MARCH 10 Sean Quinn of The United States and Team EF Education Easypost leads during the 58th TirrenoAdriatico 2023 Stage 5 a 1656km stage from Morro dOro to SarnanoSassotetto 1451m UCIWT TirrenoAdriatico on March 10 2023 in SarnanoSassotetto Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Belgian Wout van Aert of Team JumboVisma pictured at the finish of stage 5 of the TirrenoAdriatico cycling race 1656 km from Morro dOro to Fonte Landina in Italy Friday 10 March 2023 The stage was originally scheduled to finish 24 climbing kilometers higher in SarnanoSassotetto but due to the strong wind the last climbing kilometers were cut BELGA PHOTO DIRK WAEM Photo by DIRK WAEM BELGA MAG Belga via AFP Photo by DIRK WAEMBELGA MAGAFP via Getty Images

SARNANOSASSORETTO ITALY MARCH 10 LR Damiano Caruso of Italy and Team Bahrain Victorious and Enric Mas Nicolau of Spain and Movistar Team attack in the breakaway during the 58th TirrenoAdriatico 2023 Stage 5 a 1656km stage from Morro dOro to SarnanoSassotetto 1451m UCIWT TirrenoAdriatico on March 10 2023 in SarnanoSassotetto Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) won stage 5 of Tirreno-Adriatico atop Sassotetto to move into the blue jersey of race leader on a day where high winds had caused the final climb to be shortened by 3km.

Those conditions lent a certain degree of confusion to proceedings in the front group in the final kilometre, but Roglič imposed his inexorable logic on the day by emerging late to claim the sprint ahead of Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) and Tao Geoghegan Hart (Ineos Grenadiers).

It was Roglič's second such victory in as many days, and the winner's time bonus lifts him four seconds ahead of Lennard Kämna (Bora-Hansgrohe) and a dozen clear of João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates) with two days to race.

Winds gusts buffeted the gruppo for much of the day, and the stiff headwind on the lower slopes of the final climb – reduced to 10km after the upper portion was deemed too exposed and dangerous – dissuaded early attackers on the ascent to Sassotetto.

The deadlock remained unbroken until Damiano Caruso (Bahrain Victorious) forged clear in what initially seemed a speculative effort with 4.6km to go. Given the conditions, the Sicilian might have hoped for company, but he warmed to his task as the climb drew on and his advantage grew, with nobody willing to take firm control of the pursuit behind.

By the time Caruso reached the banks of snow lining the roadside nearer the summit, his lead had stretched out to 20 seconds, and he maintained that buffer as he entered the final 2km beneath icy drops of rain.

The complexion of the race changed, however, when Enric Mas (Movistar) delivered a fierce acceleration with 1.3km to go, which only Ciccone, Mikel Landa (Bahrain Victorious) and Hugh Carthy (EF Education-EasyPost) could initially follow.

They would catch Caruso with 800 metres remaining, but the move lost momentum when they turned into a headwind shortly afterwards. Behind, Wilco Kelderman worked to bring his leader Roglič and another dozen riders back into the contention, and they bridged up to Mas et al with 500 metres left.

As he did 24 hours earlier, Carthy looked to anticipate the sprint by opening his effort from distance, but the conditions were against him. Kelderman was the next to try, his acceleration doubling as a sort of lead-out for Roglič, before Jai Hindley (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Geoghegan Hart kicked on the interminable final ramps.

Roglič's timing, however, once again proved impeccable. He stayed hidden until the crown of the final bend before emerging to win by a bike length from Ciccone and Geoghegan Hart.

Hindley, who had worked earlier on the climb to keep tabs on Caruso's attack, took fourth ahead of his Bora-Hansgrohe teammates Kämna and Vlasov, but their efforts weren't enough to prevent Roglič from taking possession of the blue jersey thanks to the stage winner's time bonus.

How it unfolded

High winds seemed to be general all over southern Europe on Friday, and the same gusts that forced the cancellation of stage 6 of Paris-Nice also had an impact on RCS Sport's plans for stage 5 of Tirreno-Adriatico. Shortly before the stage got underway in Morro d'Oro, the organisation announced that the final climb had been shortened by 2.5km to avoid the worst of the conditions at the summit.

Gusts of 70kph were reported out on the course, which meant that there was still some initial doubt as to whether the gruppo would be able to climb Sassotetto at all, but the stage would ultimately go ahead in this slightly abridged version with a 10.7km haul to the line.

Quinn Simmons (Trek-Segafredo), Davide Ballerini (Soudal-QuickStep), Zdenek Stybar (Jayco-AlUla), Erik Fetter (Eolo-Kometa), Anthony Perez (Cofidis), Simon Guglielmi (Arkéa-Samsic), and Florian Stork (Team DSM) formed the day's early break, slipping away on the unclassified climb to Notaresco.

The escapees soon established a lead of two minutes over the bunch, despite losing Simmons, who opted to sit up and wait rather than persist in a day-long endeavour off the front. The American would later play a role in shepherding leader Giulio Ciccone towards the final climb.

The terrain grew more rugged as the day drew on, and the break began to fray accordingly. Ballerini, Guglielmi and Stork were the last men standing after the first classified climb of San Ginesio, but their lead was dwindling. The wind was also making itself felt, with Guglielmi narrowly avoiding a crash after he was caught out by a gust on the descent.

Ineos were forcing the pace at that point on behalf of Tao Geoghegan Hart, and they swept up the break with 30km, with Michal Kwiatkowski and Filippo Ganna prominent. The penultimate climb of Gualdo saw a selection forced at the rear of the bunch, with Wout van Aert – a faller yesterday – among the riders to drop back.

Movistar took over from Ineos after Gualdo, with the gusting crosswinds again causing some frissons in the reduced bunch, but the race swung into the stiffest of headwinds on the false flat that brought the race through Sarnano and to the base of the final ascent of Sassotetto.

That headwind continued on the lower slopes of the climb, where Bora-Hansgrohe led the way for Kämna, Vlasov and Hindley, while the rest of the reduced front group bided their time behind.

Caruso would later spark the attacking but Roglič, as he so often does in such situations, had the final word. Saturday's hilly penultimate stage around Osimo is filled with potential pitfalls, but Roglič is the firm favourite from here.

Results

