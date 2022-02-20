Tires on the loose! NASCAR fans react to Kaz Grala, Justin Haley losing tires at Daytona 500

Stage 1 of the 2022 Daytona 500 got slowed down twice by lost tires rolling across the track at Daytona International Speedway.

One lug nut on the Next Gen cars NASCAR is using this season is seeing some less-than-stellar results.

It started with Kaz Grala seeing his tire get away from him, drawing a caution flag.

The whole wheel came off of Grala's car, which will result in a four-race suspension for crew chief Tony Eury Jr.

The whole wheel of Grala came off. ... this rule still exists: "any loss or separation of an improperly installed tire(s)/wheel(s) from the vehicle will result in a four Race suspension of the crew chief and two additional team members" — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) February 20, 2022

Not long after, Justin Haley also lost a tire, though he at least didn't lose the whole wheel. Either way, the race saw two cautions within about 10 minutes of each other.

Justin Haley just lost a wheel as well, so we're back under yellow. Jacques Villeneuve does get the free pass this time. pic.twitter.com/TvasmYBOQi — Vincent Bruins 🧡 (@VincentJBruins) February 20, 2022

That wheel was different than the other one. Haley's wheel broke, while Grala's wheel seemed to come off. Weird either way as we're not used to seeing this. https://t.co/Ijvs3rVFog — Jeff Gluck (@jeff_gluck) February 20, 2022

Ross Chastain (1) avoids a tire that fell off the Kaz Grala car during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Twitter reacts to tire issues

The rolling tires were irritating fans watching the Daytona 500 on TV.

if fox was actually competent we’d know how grala lost his tire but nah — trace 🖤 (@SkyTrace29) February 20, 2022

live shot of the tires leaving the cars today#DAYTONA500 pic.twitter.com/7D6qWMOn4c — Josiah says Go Team USA/GB🧦🥑🏏🌋 (@stack_janton99) February 20, 2022

Ok is this an issue with the tires or the crews? 😬 — Brendan Keeler 🇺🇸🏁 #TruexJr (@BrendanKeeler19) February 20, 2022

Another tire falls off. That's two tires falling off cars.

THERES ONLY ONE LUGNUT!!!#DAYTONA500 #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/EtUdHN1Da4 — ScottyChrysForever33 (@ScottyStyles33) February 20, 2022

Here's hoping Stage 2 runs a little smoother.

