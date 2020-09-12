Tired of Michigan football, Michigan State facing patsies? Pandemic may end that trend

As buildings burned, a nation mourned and Americans grappled with the fallout from the first seminal event of the 21st century, college football appeared to be in for a reckoning.

After the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, a sport that was in a constant state of evolution seemed on the cusp of being reimagined.

The prevailing feeling then was the games would reflect this new, uncertain age as regional matchups became more attractive at a time when air travel invited fear and turned costlier.

Dave Brown remembers it well.

The founder of Gridiron, a software company that facilitates scheduling for the Football Bowl Subdivision, Brown recalled how some programs were quick to pivot in wake of those tragic events. As an ESPN executive involved in programming, he wondered whether a new paradigm was set to emerge.

“But nothing long-term came out of it,” he said. “There was no lasting impact. People went back and scheduled like the way they normally would.”

Brown made those comments as he sat in his office during a most unusual time. Much in the same way it did when the twin towers fell in Manhattan, this country once again is experiencing tumult as it grapples with the public health crisis spawned by COVID-19. The pandemic has altered our way of life and transformed college football with the kind of whiplash effect created by a fumble on the goal line. The Big Ten and Pac-12, two of the five major conferences, have postponed their seasons. The three other Power Five leagues — the ACC, the Big 12 and the SEC — have elected to forge ahead with schedules that either limit nonconference games or eliminate them altogether.

The decision to go in-house was born out of pragmatism, allowing each league a greater opportunity to establish control, eliminate variables, enforce uniform policies and institute standardized health protocols as they try to mitigate the impact of the virus.

But could this new format have staying power, as cash-strapped athletic departments seek to bring back fans in a post-pandemic world by enticing them with attractive, competitive games?

“Frankly, the Big Ten has been taking this approach for some time,” Michigan State athletic director Bill Beekman told the Free Press in a written response. “We have expanded to nine conference games while some others remain at eight. Some would argue that a nine-game conference schedule is a competitive challenge because you’re playing tougher competition. I believe that while that may be true, we provide a better experience for our student-athletes and our fans when we play nine Big Ten games.”

In a revised schedule released six days before Big Ten presidents and chancellors made the decision to punt on fall sports Aug. 11, teams were set to play 10 conference opponents. It was an intriguing scheduling model that approximated one the Alabama coach Nick Saban has long recommended.

“Through the years, I’ve been an advocate of playing all Power Five conference schools, playing more conference games,” he said in 2016. “I know it’s a more difficult schedule but I think it would be better for the fans.”

Saban understood the reluctance among schools across the college football landscape to embrace this format. Bowl eligibility and selection for the College Football Playoff could be adversely affected if the gauntlet of opponents became more onerous.

As Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel told the Free Press: "We are also mindful that we already play nine conference games - that's nine games against power-five opponents, so the remainder of our schedule needs to factor all of the needs of our program. The future schedules also reflect that we will play challenging opponents in our non-conference schedule."

A home date against Washington is on the docket for 2021 and future matchups with Texas and Oklahoma hover in the distance. But in 2022 and 2023 the Wolverines are set to play a slew of teams from the Group of Five after the university canceled a series with UCLA.

Home games against the likes of Hawaii, UConn, Colorado State, Bowling Green and East Carolina don't figure to be big draws for a fan base reeling from the events of this past year.

The voids in Michigan's future schedules are glaring at a time when the sport is faced an attendance crunch. In 2019, the average number of spectators at an FBS game was 41,477 — the lowest figure recorded in 24 years. During that period, the competition for the average consumer’s discretionary income intensified, the number of entertainment offerings increased and the television experience attached to live sporting events improved.

Even Alabama, which has won five national championships in the last 11 seasons, was not immune to the climate. Last year, the school introduced an app that incentivized students to show up to the stadium and stay until the final whistle.

The Crimson Tide also made an effort to improve its menu of games — arranging home-and-home series with Power Five programs outside the SEC footprint; Texas, Wisconsin, Florida State, Notre Dame and Ohio State are among the nonconference opponents lined up over the next decade. Alabama’s push for better matchups was part of a movement within the sport that began to gain steam before the novel coronavirus started to circulate worldwide. Georgia beefed up its schedule with a slew of attractive games against teams outside its league. So did the Buckeyes.

“I think there is a recognition that things are evolving,” Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne said in August 2019. “What would be the best thing is if there is a commitment in the Autonomy Five/Power Five conferences that we are going to play 10 games a year like that. If everybody else is doing it then I think it’s a good thing for everybody involved.”

The question is whether the pandemic will accelerate a shift toward that reality or have a short-term impact like 9/11 did.

In the interim, COVID-19 has reverberated across the sport. Much in the same way Michigan had to rearrange its schedule during the 1918 influenza outbreak before settling on a five-game slate, teams such as BYU and Army have been forced to add and subtract opponents. In this volatile climate, game contracts have been negotiated and finalized in a matter of days so the dream of playing in 2020 is kept alive.

Yet as some programs have raced to play anyone and anywhere, others have shifted their priorities as they have tried to fill gaps in their schedules. Instead of haggling over guarantee fees or deliberating over the caliber of the opponent as teams have been prone to do, they’re focused on whether the game site is within driving distance of their campuses, according to Brown.

Beekman, whose department is staring at a potential $80 million dip in revenue, said he envisioned that playing regional opponents across all sports will be “favored” in the coming years. It makes sense, after all. Traveling to faraway locations not only invites higher costs with flying and hotel stays, but it also could introduce greater health risks tied to the increased number of variables that come along with crossing time zones.

“Before scheduling games at some distance from campus, we’ll be asking why that game is important to what we’re trying to do as a program,” Beekman said. “If there’s an important reason for playing in a more distant location, we’ll do it. But I think more schools will be asking those questions and scrubbing their schedules a bit more in the immediate future.”

Four of the Power Five leagues could force that action if they expand their conference schedules. Right now, only the 10-team Big 12 doesn’t have the same flexibility because it already plays a true round-robin format.

“I think the SEC should be playing 10-game conference schedule,” said ESPN “College GameDay” host Rece Davis. “I think the ACC should be doing it, too. The Big Ten and Pac-12 should also do it. Looking ahead, they were already struggling a little bit — the sport, the enterprise to make sure they had enough attractive games to draw people into the stands. The television viewing experience has become so good.

"I know there is nothing that can quite match being at the stadium. But if the game is not really attractive, the television-viewing experience is so good you think, ‘Well, maybe we’ll wait and go to the bigger game.’ ”

“With the conferences having become so large in terms of the number of members, it would be good for television — more product, more good games, more weeks with strong games. It’s better for us and it’s better for the fans. And, candidly, the coaches I’ve talked to, and players, would prefer to play that, too. So, I am hoping in a post-pandemic world perhaps it’s going to be the way things are.”

But Brown remains skeptical that any sweeping changes in scheduling will occur.

He pointed to the many nonleague matchups that have already been arranged years in advance, which could introduce legal entanglements if cancellations are proposed.

Then there is the issue of maintaining competitive balance among all the teams while factoring in the individual programs who would want to hold onto their challenging out-of-conference rivalry games.

And how about the potential of surrendering a home date reserved for a September tune-up and replacing it with a competitive contest on the road in order to accommodate the expanded league schedule?

“Those are questions just way above the pay grade,” Brown said.

But if history is a guidepost and Sept. 11 is used as a reference point, the pandemic’s impact on scheduling may not be as profound as some people in the industry estimate it will be.

Brown himself won’t hazard to guess what could materialize in the aftermath. He asserted it’s too early to make predictions in such a fluid environment.

“I have no idea,” he said. “It’s just dangerous to say there are any trends when we’re still working through this thing.”

