'I was so tired': Billy Bowman breaks down his touchdown in OU football's win vs. BYU

PROVO, Utah — You can usually count on defensive backs to dust quarterbacks in a foot race, but after OU’s Billy Bowman Jr. intercepted BYU’s Jake Retzlaff, Bowman was nearly caught by the quarterback on the electric 100-yard interception return for a touchdown.

“He was catching up, but we knew he was fast,” Bowman said of Retzlaff. “We knew he was a dual-threat quarterback.”

Bowman was tripped up as he crossed the goal line, but the Sooners defensive back said he was going to leap into the end zone, anyway.

“I was so tired,” Bowman said after the Sooners' 31-24 win at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

But the 100-yard sprint was well worth it. It was the third 100-yard interception return in OU history.

More: 'He's a winner': How OU football's Jackson Arnold's poise shined late in win over BYU

💯-yard INT to the house for @Billy2Bowman, OU's third in program history 😮‍💨 #OUDNA | 📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/5DhCIKN9lg — Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) November 18, 2023

How exactly it happened is not so clear.

Bowman said he was supposed to blitz on the play, but he bailed on that when he saw a BYU receiver uncovered.

“I was looking inside at the quarterback and I looked outside and (the receiver) wasn't covered,” Bowman said. “I ran straight to him. And (the ball) just came right there.

Venables, though, said Bowman wasn’t supposed to blitz.

No matter, Bowman’s pick-six, his second of the season, gave the Sooners a 24-17 lead midway through the third quarter.

"I've been playing this game for a long time and I've had a few like that, but this was probably one of my most favorites,” Bowman said, “and definitely a memory for sure.”

More: Mussatto: Danny Stutsman has Michael Jordan-esque 'flu game' in OU football win vs. BYU

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OU football vs BYU: Billy Bowman breaks down his 100-yard INT return