Tire flies over Turn 2 catchfence in Indy 500 crash among three red flags in last 16 laps

INDIANAPOLIS – There were three red flags in the final 16 laps of the 107th Indy 500, including a stoppage with 14 laps remaining after a terrifying crash that sent a tire over the Turn 2 catchfence.

The tire narrowly missed entering a section of an estimated crowd of more than 300,000, landing in a parking lot in the gap between the grandstands and suites. The tire struck a white car that soon was surrounded by Indianapolis Motor Speedway security staff.

NBC Sports announcer Leigh Diffey said there were no reported injuries in the incident, which started when Felix Rosenqvist lost control entering Turn 1, hit the outside wall and then skidded down the track in front of Kyle Kirkwood.

The left-rear tire of Kirkwood’s No. 27 Dallara-Honda sailed over the Turn 2 catchfence after the collision. Kirkwood’s car also turned upside down and slid down the asphalt for about a hundred feet.

The car was turned over by the AMR Safety Crew, which then extricated Kirkwood from the car. The Andretti Autosport driver enthusiastically waved and clapped to the crowd while sitting up on a stretcher that was wheeled to an ambulance.

Kirkwood later told NBC Sports’ Dillon Welch that he was fine while standing for an interview outside the care center.

“Everything happened so quick,” Kirkwood said. “All I’ve heard is I was up in the fence, which is never a good thing in IndyCar. Thank God these cars are safe. It could have been a lot worse. I was seeing sparks flying everywhere. That was the scary part because you’re upside down and kind of stuck at that point.

“We felt like we were going to win it. I’m glad I’m OK. I’m glad the car was super fast. But I’m disappointed in that finish, no doubt.”

“I’m just glad I’m so safe.” Kyle Kirkwood is okay after a scary crash ends his day at the #Indy500. pic.twitter.com/p1bsnDtKuZ — INDYCAR on NBC (@IndyCaronNBC) May 28, 2023

After a 13-minute flag, the race was restarted on Lap 187 of 200.

“I got passed and got on the wrong side of the wake,” said Rosenqvist, who had started on the front row. “I almost got it but the rear came out right before the exit of the corner, hit the wall, and I tried to stay up there. Eventually, something broke in the rear. I came back on track and unfortunately Kyle hit me. It was really unfortunate for him as well.”

The race was restarted on Lap 194, but a crash for Pato O’Ward brought out another red flag with six laps remaining.

After restarting again on Lap 196, the race was placed under red for a third time at 4 p.m. for a multicar wreck on the frontstretch.

