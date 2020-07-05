Tire changer released from hospital after being struck on pit road

Zach Price, a tire changer for Ryan Blaney‘s team, has been treated and released from a local hospital after he was struck by Brennan Poole‘s car in a pit road melee early in Sunday’s Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Team Penske said Price will “travel back to North Carolina with the team for further evaluation.”

The pile-up occurred near the entrance to pit road. It involved Justin Allgaier, Corey LaJoie, Ryan Preece, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Poole and Martin Truex Jr.

After avoiding being hit by Allgaier, Price was hit by Poole. He then scooted behind Blaney’s car to avoid further danger. Blaney’s jackman had to leap on the car’s roof to being hit. Afterward, Price was placed on a stretcher and put in an ambulance. He gave a thumbs up before he was put in the ambulance.

The red flag was displayed in order to clean up the incident.

Truex and LaJoie were eliminated from the race. Allgaier attempted to continue, but went to the garage on Lap 22, ending his day. Stenhouse and Poole also tried to continue but were unable to maintain minimum speed, ending their day.

Allgaier was driving in the place of Jimmie Johnson, who is missing the race after he tested positive for COVID-19.

“(Poole) actually got in the back of me, I didn’t know if I got (Price) or not,” Allgaier told NBC. “Once the wreck started happening in front of us and we all got bottled up there, one car after another was getting run into. Just a shame.”

#NASCAR … Curtis Thompson, rear tire changer on the No. 32 team will move over and be the rear tire changer for Ryan Blaney's team after Zach Price was injured in that incident. Team Penske provides the pit crew for the No. 32 Go Fas Racing team.





