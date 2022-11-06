Tire carrier for No. 17 RFK Racing Ford injured during pit stop at Phoenix

The tire carrier for the No. 17 RFK Racing Ford was involved in an incident with a vehicle on pit road during Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway, the team announced on social media during the race.

Contact was made between another competitor’s car and the tire carrier, resulting in the pit-crew member being transported to the local hospital for further evaluation.

NEWS: The tire carrier for the No. 17 Ford was struck by a competitor car during a pit stop today at Phoenix. He is being taken to a local hospital for further evaluation. — RFK Racing (@RFKracing) November 6, 2022

As a result of the incident, the team confirmed that a crew member from the No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing team joined the No. 17 team to fill that position for the remainder of the race.

The team updated the crew member’s status after the race, identifying him as tire carrier Justin Edgell and revealing that he had been released from the hospital and will travel home with the team.