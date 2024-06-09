Tipton High School gets golf simulator

Tipton High School’s boys and girls golf team can get plenty of rounds in this winter thanks to the donation of a golf simulator.

Lancaster-Holdings donated the high school a SimTec golf simulator. The piece of technology analyzes a golfer’s swing using a number of sensors and simulates the shot on screen.

“While we have only had the simulator for two months, we love everything about it,” said Justin Palmer, coach of Tipton’s boys golf team. “It’s a great space for our team members to get better not just during the winter months, but also during rainy days during the actual season.”