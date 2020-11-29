Through tips or tweets, Chad ‘Ochocinco’ Johnson is elevating the legend of Terry McLaurin

It feels like the tide is starting to turn when it comes to the national attention that Washington’s second-year receiver Terry McLaurin is starting to get, doesn’t it?

For the past year or so, everyone in Washington has known that McLaurin is a legitimate superstar in the making, and with some solid quarterback play, he can be one of the best receivers in the NFL. As he’s continued that torrid pace that was started in his rookie season throughout the 2020 calendar as well, the NFL world is starting to pay a bit more attention to him, especially in fantasy football.

One person who has been one of the main proponents to his budding fame is former NFL great Chad ‘Ochocinco’ Johnson, who has worked with McLaurin during the offseason and is using every chance he can get to prop up the young player now.

Chad Johnson tipped his server $963 for Terry McLaurin's 963 receiving yards this season Legend 🐐 (via @ochocinco) pic.twitter.com/sw6Zynokoy — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) November 28, 2020

The $963 tip isn’t the only thing that Johnson has done or said in the past couple of days after Washington’s big win over the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day. He’s also been very vocal on Twitter about who he thinks McLaurin can be in the NFL, saying that No. 17 is just “a more polished version” of himself.

I saw a tweet saying McLaurin wouldn’t be a number 1 on other teams outside of Washington & that alone let’s me know pundits don’t realize how good he really is or don’t understand they’re maybe 5 guys with that specific skill set/DNA 🤨 — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) November 27, 2020

It may be frustrating that a player as good as Captain Terry doesn’t get all of the recognition he deserves, simply because the team he plays on isn’t as good as many in the league, but if he can continue to be lifted up by NFL greats as he has been recently, we could see the star of McLaurin rise even higher pretty soon.