Tipoff times set for ISU-Ball State basketball game in Indy Classic

Nov. 3—Indiana State faces Ball State at 1:45 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16 in the Indy Classic college basketball doubleheader in Gainbridge Fieldhouse at Indianapolis.

On Friday morning, the Indiana Sports Corporation announced the tipoff times for the Classic.

The second game features Purdue against Arizona starting at 4:30 p.m.

Tickets for the second annual Indy Classic are currently on sale through Ticketmaster.com, according to the Sports Corporation.

Peacock streaming platform will exclusively stream both games of the doubleheader live.

Last season, coach Josh Schertz's Sycamores beat Ball State 83-71 in Hulman Center. ISU opens its 2023-24 season on Monday, playing host to Saint Mary-of-the-Woods in Hulman Center.