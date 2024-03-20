Tipoff time, TV set for Grambling’s NCAA March Madness contest versus Montana State

Fans of Grambling State University’s men’s basketball team can watch the SWAC Tournament champions in March Madnesss of the NCAA Tournament Wednesday at 5:40 p.m.

The First Four contest of 16 seeds between the Tigers (20-14) and Montana State (17-17) is slated at the University of Dayton’s UD Arena and will be broadcast on TruTV. The winner advances to play No. 1 seed Purdue.

Grambling grabbed the SWAC’s automatic NCAA berth by defeating Texas Southern 75-66 Saturday night in Birmingham in a game where coach Donte’ Jackson’s club never trailed. Jackson, the SWAC Coach of the Year for the third time, has a 119-101 overall record.

The Tigers will meet Montana State, which finished 9-9 in the Big Sky Conference, for the first time although the Bobcats will be competing in their sixth NCAA Tournament.

The Bobcats defeated Montana 85-70 in the Big Sky Championship game to advance to the NCAA party.

The winner in Dayton will advance in the Midwest Regional to face Purdue (29-4, 17-3 Big Ten) on Friday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana, at 6:35 p.m. on TBS.

Jimmy Watson covers Louisiana sports for the USA TODAY Network. Email him at jwatson@shreveporttimes.com and follow him on Twitter @JimmyWatson6.

Kintavious Dozier, Grambling State (left); Robert Ford III, Montana State

