Tipoff time set for North Caorlina’s game against defending national champions

The North Carolina Tar Heels have a tough non-conference schedule this season as Hubert Davis and the team look to return to the NCAA Tournament.

Among the opponents on the schedule for the Tar Heels are the defending national champion UConn Huskies. The Tar Heels and Huskies are scheduled to square off in Madison Square Garden in the Jimmy V Classic on December 5th. And now, we have an official start time for the game.

The game will tipoff at 9:00 p.m. ET on December 5th, a primetime showdown between two Blue Blood programs.

9 PM ET in the Big 🍎 pic.twitter.com/47cCwygC3e — Carolina Basketball (@UNC_Basketball) October 3, 2023

Both North Carolina and UConn are expected to be ranked in the preseason top 25 by the Associated Press. And barring any big upsets early on, this should be a ranked battle between the two teams in the Big Apple.

