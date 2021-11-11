Tipico Sportsbook likes the Saints to keep it close in Week 10’s Titans game

The latest NFL odds from Tipico Sportsbook are live ahead of Week 10, which will see the 5-3 New Orleans Saints travel to play the 7-2 Tennessee Titans. The Titans are favored by 2.5 points; take the over/under of 44.5 and that suggests a final score of Tennessee 24, New Orleans 21.

While the Saints offense hasn’t met its usual high expectations, they’ve scored fewer than 21 points just twice this season. They’re averaging a respectable 25.1 points per game and should find ways to win even against a tough Titans defense.

So can their defense do its job and limit big plays by the Tennessee offense? They kept on churning even without Derrick Henry and have a pair of dangerous receivers in A.J. Brown and Julio Jones. Marshon Lattimore has won his matchups with each of them in the past, but it’s less certain that the Saints secondary can contain the other receiver. Rookie starter Paulson Adebo has been a liability at times in recent weeks and it might be time for the Saints to move Bradley Roby into the lineup.

However it shakes out: I’m taking the over here, even with the Saints starting either Trevor Siemian or Taysom Hill at quarterback. Sean Payton will dig deep in his bag and get points on the board. We’ve seen the Saints surprise some opponents expecting an easy win on the road before, and they shouldn’t be ruled out here.

