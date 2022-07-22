Tipico breaks down the win total odds for each SEC team
With the SEC media day session now firmly in the rearview mirror, it is full speed ahead towards the start of the 2022 college football season.
There are plenty of questions at the top of the SEC with the Alabama Crimson Tide and Georgia Bulldogs who have hopes for another collision in the title game. Last year they met twice with the latter getting the upper hand in the national championship game.
The Tennessee Vols are hoping to make a run at the top in year two of the Josh Heupel era. Under Sam Pittman, the Arkansas Razorbacks made a jump and they are looking to continue building in 2022.
We also have the new guys in town with Brian Kelly taking over the LSU Tigers and Billy Napier taking the reigns of the Florida Gators. Not to mention the ongoing storyline of Bryan Harsin and the Auburn Tigers.
The only two schools not listed are the Ole Miss Rebels and Mississippi State Bulldogs.
The lines, courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook
Ole Miss Rebels
No Odds
Last season: 10-3 (6-2)
Mississippi State Bulldogs
No Odds
Last Season: 7-6 (4-4)
Vanderbilt Commodores
Under 2.5 (-150) // Over 2.5 (+100)
Last Season: 2-10 (0-8)
Missouri Tigers
Under 5.5 (-170) // Over 5.5 (+130)
Last Season: 6-7 (3-5)
South Carolina Gamecocks
Under 6.5 (-180) // Over 6.5 (+130)
Last Season: 7-6 (3-5)
Auburn Tigers
Under 6.5 (-170) // Over 6.5 (+135)
Last Season: 6-7 (3-5)
Florida Gators
Under 6.5 (+130) // Over 6.5 (-160)
Last Season: 6-7 (2-6)
LSU Tigers
Under 6.5 (+100) // Over 6.5 (-135)
Last Season: 6-7 (3-5)
Arkansas Razorbacks
Under 7.5 (-170) // Over 7.5 (+130)
Last Season: 9-4 (4-4)
Kentucky Wildcats
Under 7.5 (+100) // Over 7.5 (-180)
Last Season: 10-3 (5-3)
Tennessee Volunteers
Under 7.5 (+130) // Over 7.5 (-150)
Last Season: 7-6 (4-4)
Texas A&M Aggies
Under 8.5 (+150) // Over 8.5 (-200)
Last Season: 8-4 (4-4)
Georgia Bulldogs
Under 10.5 (+200) // Over 10.5 (-260)
Last Season: 14-1 (8-0)
Alabama Crimson Tide
Under 10.5 (+200) // Over 10.5 (-250)
Last Season: 13-2 (7-1)
