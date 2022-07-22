Tipico breaks down the win total odds for each SEC team

With the SEC media day session now firmly in the rearview mirror, it is full speed ahead towards the start of the 2022 college football season.

There are plenty of questions at the top of the SEC with the Alabama Crimson Tide and Georgia Bulldogs who have hopes for another collision in the title game. Last year they met twice with the latter getting the upper hand in the national championship game.

The Tennessee Vols are hoping to make a run at the top in year two of the Josh Heupel era. Under Sam Pittman, the Arkansas Razorbacks made a jump and they are looking to continue building in 2022.

We also have the new guys in town with Brian Kelly taking over the LSU Tigers and Billy Napier taking the reigns of the Florida Gators. Not to mention the ongoing storyline of Bryan Harsin and the Auburn Tigers.

The only two schools not listed are the Ole Miss Rebels and Mississippi State Bulldogs.

The lines, courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook

Ole Miss Rebels

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

No Odds

Last season: 10-3 (6-2)

Mississippi State Bulldogs

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

No Odds

Last Season: 7-6 (4-4)

Vanderbilt Commodores

Staff Photo/Gary Cosby Jr/USA TODAY Network

Under 2.5 (-150) // Over 2.5 (+100)

Last Season: 2-10 (0-8)

Missouri Tigers

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Under 5.5 (-170) // Over 5.5 (+130)

Last Season: 6-7 (3-5)

South Carolina Gamecocks

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Under 6.5 (-180) // Over 6.5 (+130)

Last Season: 7-6 (3-5)

Auburn Tigers

Jake Crandall via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Under 6.5 (-170) // Over 6.5 (+135)

Last Season: 6-7 (3-5)

Florida Gators

Brad McClenny/The Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK

Under 6.5 (+130) // Over 6.5 (-160)

Last Season: 6-7 (2-6)

LSU Tigers

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Under 6.5 (+100) // Over 6.5 (-135)

Last Season: 6-7 (3-5)

Arkansas Razorbacks

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Under 7.5 (-170) // Over 7.5 (+130)

Last Season: 9-4 (4-4)

Kentucky Wildcats

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Under 7.5 (+100) // Over 7.5 (-180)

Last Season: 10-3 (5-3)

Story continues

Tennessee Volunteers

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Under 7.5 (+130) // Over 7.5 (-150)

Last Season: 7-6 (4-4)

Texas A&M Aggies

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Under 8.5 (+150) // Over 8.5 (-200)

Last Season: 8-4 (4-4)

Georgia Bulldogs

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Under 10.5 (+200) // Over 10.5 (-260)

Last Season: 14-1 (8-0)

Alabama Crimson Tide

Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Under 10.5 (+200) // Over 10.5 (-250)

Last Season: 13-2 (7-1)

Get more betting analysis and predictions at Sportsbook Wire.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO).

[listicle id=50702]

[vertical-gallery id=50697]

Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Patrick on Twitter @PatrickConnCFB.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!

1

1

1

1

1

1