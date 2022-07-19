Tipico Announces 2022 Win Total for Wisconsin Football

We are into the dog days of July, meaning we will officially have Wisconsin football back in our lives next month.

With fall camp just around the corner, oddsmakers are working tirelessly to project how teams across the country will perform in terms of wins and losses.

Tipico Sportsbook recently released their win totals for the upcoming 2022 college football season, with the Wisconsin Badgers’ win total set at 8.5.

UW enters the fall as the betting favorite to win the Big Ten West Division after a disappointing 9-4 season where they failed to make it to Indianapolis for the second straight season.

Coach Chryst has since revitalized his coaching staff and made several critical additions through the transfer portal, positioning UW for another run at the Big Ten West.

