Tip times announced for NCAA Tournament; Wisconsin plays late Friday

The Wisconsin Badgers men’s basketball team is the No. 5 seed in the South Region and they’ll face No. 12 James Madison on Friday night in Brooklyn at 8:40 p.m. CT.

Greg Gard’s squad will play in their region’s final contest of the opening round. It faces an impressive James Madison team that finished with a 31-3 record and the Sun Belt tournament championship.

The contest will be televised on CBS with Ian Eagle and Bill Raftery on the call.

If the Badgers are able to prevail against JMU, they’ll face the winner of No. 4 Duke-No. 13 Vermont on Sunday.

🚨 FIRST FOUR, THURSDAY AND FRIDAY NCAA TOURNAMENT TIP TIMES ARE HERE 🚨 pic.twitter.com/v19Rr4Whj8 — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) March 18, 2024

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire