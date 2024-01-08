Tip time, TV details for MSU-Rutgers basketball game on Sunday

Michigan State basketball will take the court mid-day in next week’s Sunday matchup against Rutgers.

The Spartans announced tip time and TV details for their upcoming home matchup against Rutgers later this week, which will start at 12 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on the Big Ten Network.

Michigan State will face Illinois on the road before this home tilt against the Scarlet Knights. The Spartans and Fighting Illini will battle on Thursday in Champaign, Ill.

Game time update 🚨 Sunday's game vs Rutgers will tip at 12 PM ET on BTN. pic.twitter.com/OUTv2utSfs — Michigan State Men's Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) January 8, 2024

