Tip time, TV details announced for MSU-Western Michigan on Nov. 12

Tip time and TV details have been released for the Michigan State-Western Michigan basketball game on Nov. 12.

The Spartans’ Friday night matchup with the Broncos will tip-off at 6:30 p.m. EDT on Nov. 12. The game will be televised on the Big Ten Network.

This will be the Spartans’ second game of the season and home opener. Michigan State opens the 2021-22 season against Kansas in New York City as part of the annual Champions Classic event on Nov. 9.

CONFIRMED: Our game against Western Michigan will tip at 6:30 PM ET on Friday, November 12th and will be televised on BTN. pic.twitter.com/qTBxQKscXi — Michigan State Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) October 22, 2021

