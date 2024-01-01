Tip time, TV details announced for MSU-Northwestern matchup on Jan. 7

The tip time and TV details have been announced for the Spartans’ upcoming road game at Northwestern later this week.

Michigan State and Northwestern will take the court at 7:30 p.m. ET on Sunday. The game will be televised on the Big Ten Network.

The Spartans have won four straight games and gotten their season back on track with Big Ten play resuming later this week. Michigan State is 8-5 overall and will look to get its first Big Ten win of the year on Thursday against Penn State.

📅 UPDATE. Our game @ Northwestern on 1/7/24 will tip at 7:30 PM ET. pic.twitter.com/d1Pe01tWKj — Michigan State Men's Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) January 1, 2024

