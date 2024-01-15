Tip time, TV details announced for MSU-Maryland game on Feb. 3

Tip time and TV details have been finalized for the Spartans’ home matchup against Maryland next month.

Michigan State’s home game against Maryland on Feb. 3 will tip off at 5:30 p.m. ET. The game will be televised nationally on FOX.

The Spartans will first play the Terps this Sunday in a road game at Maryland. That game is scheduled for 12 p.m. ET and will be televised on CBS.

🚨 Game time update: Our game vs Maryland on Saturday, February 3rd will tip at 5:30 PM ET on FOX pic.twitter.com/SMdzDFRwo5 — Michigan State Men's Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) January 15, 2024

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Robert Bondy on Twitter @RobertBondy5.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire