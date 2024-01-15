Advertisement

Tip time, TV details announced for MSU-Maryland game on Feb. 3

Robert Bondy
Tip time and TV details have been finalized for the Spartans’ home matchup against Maryland next month.

Michigan State’s home game against Maryland on Feb. 3 will tip off at 5:30 p.m. ET. The game will be televised nationally on FOX.

The Spartans will first play the Terps this Sunday in a road game at Maryland. That game is scheduled for 12 p.m. ET and will be televised on CBS.

