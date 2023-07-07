Tip time and date set for Wisconsin’s Fort Myers Tip-Off contest against Virginia

A report surfaced last month that Wisconsin basketball will face off against Virginia during the early-season Fort Myers Tip-Off.

If you enjoy high-paced, high-scoring basketball then this matchup isn’t for you. The Badgers and Cavaliers have played each other three times over the last decade. Those final scores:

Dec 4, 2013 – Wisc 48, UVA 38

Nov 27, 2017 – UVA 49, Wisc 37

Nov 23, 2018 – UVA 53, Wisc 46

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

It’s truly a beautiful matchup. Both teams play the same style of slow, defensive, grind-it-out basketball with an emphasis on possession and taking care of the basketball. After all, Virginia Head Coach Tony Bennett is the son of former Wisconsin Head Coach Dick Bennett. The parallels between the two programs are easy to draw.

The Wisconsin basketball Twitter account officially announced the upcoming matchup earlier today. Included in the tweet: the note the game will take place on November 20, 2023 at 5 p.m. central and will be broadcast on FS1.

Another matchup set for 2023-24 👀🏀🌴 We'll face Virginia in the opening round of the Fort Myers Tip-Off INFO | 📰 https://t.co/JjeooAwsJw pic.twitter.com/P2FqYuNbxu — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) July 7, 2023

Virginia enters the 2023-24 season after a stellar 25-8 season, but a disappointing first-round loss in the NCAA Tournament. Meanwhile, Wisconsin enters having missed last year’s tournament yet appears to have improved greatly this offseason.

Football is fast-approaching, but this early-season contest will be here before we know it.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire