Tip time announced for MSU-Butler matchup as part of 2021 Gavitt Games
Game times for the upcoming 2021-22 Michigan State basketball season are going to start coming out — and that started with the Spartans’ Gavitt Games matchup against Butler.
Michigan State announced that game will tip off at 7 p.m. EDT on Nov. 17. It was also revealed that the game will be televised on FS1.
The rest of the Spartans’ schedule is missing game times at this point.
UPDATE: Our game at Butler will tip at 7 PM ET on FS1. https://t.co/47u6rfo5K8
— Michigan State Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) September 29, 2021
List
Highlights from Tom Izzo's press conference amid Michigan State basketball's first practice
More Basketball!
Tip time announced for MSU-Butler matchup as part of 2021 Gavitt Games
Michigan State basketball, Oakland to play at Little Caesars Arena
Why Tom Izzo has great pride in his 2021-22 Michigan State team