Tip time announced for MSU-Butler matchup as part of 2021 Gavitt Games

Game times for the upcoming 2021-22 Michigan State basketball season are going to start coming out — and that started with the Spartans’ Gavitt Games matchup against Butler.

Michigan State announced that game will tip off at 7 p.m. EDT on Nov. 17. It was also revealed that the game will be televised on FS1.

The rest of the Spartans’ schedule is missing game times at this point.

