'You have to tip your hat to the better team'

[BBC]

We asked for your thoughts after St Mirren lost 1-0 to Kilmarnock in the Scottish Premiership.

Here's what you had to say:

Alistair: Sometimes you just have to tip your hat to a team who were better. We made some good chances but never looked that threatening, hopefully we can make a fist of the next game against Hearts.

William: I certainly hear and agree with Robinson's comments about Kilmarnock being a very good side, but let's reflect on Scott Tanser and Toyosi Olusanya's magnificent efforts which could have taken this match away from Kilmarnock. We were really unlucky not to have taken something. A performance to be proud of.